Elvis Presley Is Getting The Hollywood Treatment, Again, With Sofia Coppola's New A24 Film Priscilla

If it's good enough do try once, you might as well do it again, I suppose. Only a few months after the Baz Luhrman musical biopic "Elvis" dropped into theaters and essentially rewrote all of our preconceptions of "film editing," yet another project based on the famous singer's life and especially that of his wife, Priscilla.

Sofia Coppola, the filmmaker behind "The Virgin Suicides," "Lost in Translation," and "Marie Antoinette" is following up her most recent film, 2020's "On the Rocks," with some very familiar material ... but with a refreshing twist. Deadline reports that the acclaimed writer/director has landed on "Priscilla" as her next feature. The script, also written by Coppola, is adapted from the 1985 best-selling memoir "Elvis and Me" that's authored by Priscilla Beaulieu Presley, chronicling her torrid relationship with Elvis through all of its ups and downs. With a title like that, it seems apparent that this production will take a much larger focus on the woman behind the singer than previous efforts have done on the big screen (though hopefully it will take a larger focus on the weirdness of their age gap too).

Read on for all the details, including the casting for both Priscilla and the King himself!