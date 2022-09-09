Superhero Bits: The Marvel Studios Booth At D23, Secret She-Hulk Cameos & More

A new era for the Man of Steel is upon us. DC Comics has revealed that the upcoming, oversized "Action Comics" #1050 is set to be the dawn of a new era for Superman, with a big team of A-list creatives set to usher it in. The teams consist of Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Mike Perkins, Tom Taylor and Clayton Henry, and Joshua Williamson and Nick Dragotta. Johnson had this to say about it:

"Writing Action Comics for the past two years has been one of the most rewarding writing experiences I've ever had, and everything that's happened in that time—Future State, Superman: Son of Kal-El, The Warworld Saga, and Kal-El Returns—has all been building to Action Comics #1050. Clark Kent has returned to Earth stronger than ever, Jon has fully come into his own, and the Superfamily is poised to make Metropolis the true City of Tomorrow. It's no overstatement to say Action Comics #1050 is a NEW BEGINNING for Superman, and the era that's about to begin is as bright and fun and exciting as anything fans have ever seen at DC Comics."

The book is set to hit shelves on December 27. Full details on the variant covers that will be available for the issue can be found by clicking here.