Willow Concept Art And Costumes Tease The Return Of The Fantasy Legend [D23]
Disney's D23 Expo has officially begun in Anaheim, California, and /Film's own Ethan Anderton is on the floor right now, bringing us pictures of concept art and costumes from the upcoming streaming series "Willow." Coming to Disney+ on November 30, the show stars Warwick Davis in a reprisal of his titular role from the 1988 film "Willow," which was produced by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard.
The Disney+ series is a sequel, taking place 20 years after a young sorcerer named Willow helped a swordsman named Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) defeat Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) to save the baby Elora — prophesied to be an empress. The world needs him back now, and so does the new cast, including Erin Kellyman ("The Green Knight"), Ellie Bamber ("Les Misérables"), Ruby Cruz ("Mare of Easttown"), Tony Revolori ("Spider-Man: Far From Home"), Dempsey Bryk ("Black Mirror"), Amar Chadha-Patel ("Alladin"), and Talisa Garcia ("The Girlfriend Experience").
Let's take a look at the costumes for the series, including outfits belonging to Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), her daughter Kit (Ruby Cruz), Willow (Davis), Dove (Ellie Bamber), and Kit's best friend Jade (Erin Kellyman).
Queen Sorsha
Kit Tanthalos
Jade Claymore
Willow Ufgood
Dove
Willow concept art
Next we have a whole lot of concept art for "Willow," including designs for costumes and locations. For the costumes, we have images of a knight and a guard, a knight of Tir Asleen, a character named Ballantine with a knight and a guard, Jade, Kit, Dove and Willow together, and Queen Sorsha.
As for locations, we have images of Nickmaar and the aforementioned Tir Asleen (both of which were seen in the original film), a rickety house on stilts in the water, a dark fortress of sorts, and an arched gate at the end of a bridge.
A knight and a guard
A knight of Tir Asleen
Ballantine knight and guard
Jade
Kit
Dove and Willow
Sorsha
Tir Asleen
House on stilts
Dark fortress
Nockmaar
Nockmaar and arch with bridge
Here is the official synopsis for the series:
An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, "Willow" features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.
"Willow" is set to premiere November 30, 2022, on Disney+.