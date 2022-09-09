Willow Concept Art And Costumes Tease The Return Of The Fantasy Legend [D23]

Disney's D23 Expo has officially begun in Anaheim, California, and /Film's own Ethan Anderton is on the floor right now, bringing us pictures of concept art and costumes from the upcoming streaming series "Willow." Coming to Disney+ on November 30, the show stars Warwick Davis in a reprisal of his titular role from the 1988 film "Willow," which was produced by George Lucas and directed by Ron Howard.

The Disney+ series is a sequel, taking place 20 years after a young sorcerer named Willow helped a swordsman named Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) defeat Queen Bavmorda (Jean Marsh) to save the baby Elora — prophesied to be an empress. The world needs him back now, and so does the new cast, including Erin Kellyman ("The Green Knight"), Ellie Bamber ("Les Misérables"), Ruby Cruz ("Mare of Easttown"), Tony Revolori ("Spider-Man: Far From Home"), Dempsey Bryk ("Black Mirror"), Amar Chadha-Patel ("Alladin"), and Talisa Garcia ("The Girlfriend Experience").

Let's take a look at the costumes for the series, including outfits belonging to Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), her daughter Kit (Ruby Cruz), Willow (Davis), Dove (Ellie Bamber), and Kit's best friend Jade (Erin Kellyman).

Queen Sorsha

Kit Tanthalos

Jade Claymore

Willow Ufgood

Dove