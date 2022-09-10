Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Will Premiere In January 2023 [D23]

The D23 Expo is officially and finally here, providing fans with another opportunity to sample the most exciting upcoming projects — even after the tidal wave of fun surprises and exciting footage that San Diego Comic-Con had to offer earlier this year. Still, this Disney-exclusive event has already given a late-summer jolt to the system with likely more treats yet to come, and /Film's own Ethan Anderton is on the ground for all of it.

With so much to keep track of, it'd be easy for even the most highly-anticipated properties to get swallowed up in the hype. "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" might very well be one of those kinds of shows. Centering on the formidable Clone Force 99 made up of various clone soldier castaways and misfits, the animated series wrapped up its debut season in August of 2021, enjoying generally positive reviews and serving as a neat expansion of franchise lore. Set in the specific time period of the Clone Wars and its immediate aftermath, creator Dave Filoni and his team had the freedom to introduce brand-new characters and thrilling storylines in a never-before-seen adventure.

Although it's been some time since season 1 concluded and we last received a look at what the next season will offer, we hadn't yet learned when we'd actually see the second season ... until now. According to the panel at D23 Expo, the first two episodes of "The Bad Batch" season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on January 4, 2023. The season will consist of 16 episodes in total.