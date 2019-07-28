Playing together for fifty years and counting, ZZ Top is the longest-running American rock band which has kept its original members in tact. The trio, with its two frontmen known for their long beards, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fifteen years ago, and now they’re getting the documentary treatment which traces their journey to the height of rock superstardom. Check out the trailer for ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas below.

ZZ Top Documentary Trailer

Gotta love it that just talking about ZZ Top can make Billy Bob Thornton‘s eyes nearly pop out of his head like that.

ZZ Top is Billy Gibbons (lead guitar), Dusty Hill (bass), and Frank Beard (drums) – and yes, ironically, Beard is the only member of the trio without an actual beard. The band introduced the world to Texas rock and blues years before guitar god Stevie Ray Vaughan would take things to the next level, and ZZ Top’s distinct look (and signature move of spinning their guitars upside down) made them recognizable all over the world. Even those who aren’t fans of their music may be familiar with them, since they showed up as part of the band in Back to the Future Part III.

Here’s a list of some of ZZ Top’s biggest songs:

Here’s the doc’s official synopsis:

Produced by the Emmy award-winning Banger Films, ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS tells the story of how three oddball teenage bluesmen – Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill, and Frank Beard – became one of the biggest, most beloved bands on the planet, all while maintaining a surrealist mystique that continues to intrigue fans and entice onlookers 50 years after the band’s inception. Buoyed by candid band interviews, never-before-seen archive, animation, celebrity fan testimonials (Billy Bob Thornton, Joshua Homme and more), and an intimate performance at the legendary Gruene Hall shot exclusively for this documentary, “That Little Ol’ Band” runs the gamut, from the absurd to the poignant, from squalid Texas bars to MTV heroics, all in celebration of this notoriously private, but larger than life, power trio. In the end, ZZ TOP: THAT LITTLE OL’ BAND FROM TEXAS unravels the extraordinary tale of a band whose image we know, but whose story we don’t.

ZZ Top: That Little Ol’ Band From Texas is taking a unique theatrical approach, playing in select theaters in eleven states from August until November. You can find out if it’s playing at a theater near you by visiting the documentary’s official website.