You can’t have a Zombieland movie without the proper amount of blood, guts, and excessive cursing from that award-winning cast consisting of Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, Woody Harrelson, and Abigail Breslin. And the new red band Zombieland: Double Tap trailer has all of that in spades.

Red Band Zombieland Double Tap Trailer

The red band Zombieland: Double Tap trailer makes sure to spotlight the fame and accolades that its returning creative team and cast have accumulated in the decade since the first film. Fresh off his box office hit Venom — which the trailer naturally highlights — director Ruben Fleischer reunites with writing team Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who themselves have a super hit under their belt with Deadpool. The red band trailer is as gory and blood-soaked as you’d expect for a zombie comedy, but mostly it seems to delight in making Academy Award winner Emma Stone curse as much as possible.

The sequel also features new stars Rosario Dawson, Zoey Deutch, Luke Wilson, Thomas Middleditch, Avan Jogia, and Dan Aykroyd joining the zombie-killing fray.

Zombieland: Double Tap comes 10 years after Zombieland became a sleeper hit in 2009, going on to become a cult horror-comedy classic that grossed over $100 million globally from a $24 million budget, as well as earning over $55 million on home media as of 2015.

Here is the synopsis for Zombieland: Double Tap:

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Zombieland: Double Tap storms into theaters on October 18, 2019.