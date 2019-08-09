In the 10 years since Zombieland first hit theaters, original cast members Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin gained several Oscar nominations and accolades. And in the world of Zombieland: Double Tap, Columbus (Eisenberg), Wichita (Stone), and Little Rock (Breslin) have gained a few new members in their dysfunctional family. One of which is Zoey Deutch‘s ditzy Madison, whose antics are not impressing Stone’s Wichita in the new Zombieland: Double Tap international trailer.

Zombieland Double Tap International Trailer

The new Zombieland: Double Tap international trailer is packed with gore, laughs, and tons of new footage of the new cast actors joining the horror-comedy franchise. That includes Deutch, whose ditzy blonde drives a wedge in the dysfunctional foursome after they find their way to Washington, D.C. Then there’s a cute stranger named Berkeley (Avian Jogia), whose dashing good looks and impressive weed supply draws Little Rock (Breslin) out of the group. Then there’s Rosario Dawson as the perfect foil to Woody Harrelson’s Tallahassee.

Zombieland: Double Tap comes 10 years after Zombieland became a sleeper hit in 2009, going on to become a cult horror-comedy classic that grossed over $100 million globally off of a $24 million budget, as well as earning over $55 million on home media as of 2015. The sequel might feel like it’s coming a little too late, but the new additions bring an entertaining new energy to the zombie-comedy formula.

Here is the synopsis for Zombieland: Double Tap:

A decade after Zombieland became a hit film and a cult classic, the lead cast (Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Abigail Breslin, and Emma Stone) have reunited with director Ruben Fleischer (Venom) and the original writers Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick (Deadpool) for Zombieland 2: Double Tap. In the sequel, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and Dave Callaham, through comic mayhem that stretches from the White House and through the heartland, these four slayers must face off against the many new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors. But most of all, they have to face the growing pains of their own snarky, makeshift family.

Zombieland: Double Tap arrives in theaters on October 18, 2019.