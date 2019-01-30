You don’t have to double tap to make sure that Zombieland 2 is showing signs of life. The long-awaited horror-comedy sequel is full speed ahead, releasing its first teaser “poster” in a classic tongue-in-cheek move that suits the film’s dark comedy tone. The teaser poster also reveals the full Zombieland 2 title, just as the Sony Pictures movie adds a new member to its cast.

Sony Pictures has used the viral #10YearChallenge to tease the return of original cast members Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin to the Zombieland sequel, quite literally 10 years after the original’s release. Titled Zombieland: Double Tap, the film is a sequel to Ruben Fleischer’s charming and successful 2009 zombie comedy.

Zombieland 2 Title Revealed

This timing works out perfectly for the viral challenge — and offers a nice new look at the cast recreating their positions from the first poster. While it looks a little heavily Photoshopped, it’s cool to see how much they’ve grown — in Stone and Breslin’s parts — and how much Harrelson and Eisenberg look eerily the same. The Zombieland 2 title, Double Tap, is also a nice tongue-in-cheek reference to a saying in the movie: “Rule #2 The Double tap,” referring to making sure the dead zombies stayed dead. And it works because it’s the second film! Cute.

In addition to the original cast, Fleischer is set to return as director alongside screenwriters Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. All three have had major success in the superhero genre since Zombieland was first a breakout hit in 2009, with Wernick and Reese hitting the target with the Deadpool films and Fleischer coming off the biggest hit of his career with Venom.

The film will reportedly follow the original quartet as they move from “the White House to the American heartland as they face off against new kinds of zombies that have evolved since the first movie, as well as some new human survivors,” according to early reports.

But they’re joined by some new cast members, including the recently announced Daredevil and Luke Cage star Rosario Dawson, who has signed on for a mystery role, according to Deadline. She’ll be joining fellow newcomer Zoey Detch (Set It Up) in another mystery role. But both are razor-sharp actresses who are suited to the film’s witty, self-aware humor and can definitely hold their own against the original cast members.

Zombieland: Double Tap arrives in theaters on October 11, 2019.