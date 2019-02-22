Zombieland: Double Tap may be tapping into its nostalgia with the return of original original cast members Woody Harrelson, Emma Stone, Jesse Eisenberg, and Abigail Breslin, but the Zombieland sequel has added its fair share of new actors as well. The latest actor to join the Zombieland 2 cast is Luke Wilson, who is playing a thus-far unknown role.

Variety broke the news that Luke Wilson is joining the cast of the action-comedy sequel, Zombieland: Double Tap. The actor is set to join fellow newcomers Rosario Dawson (Luke Cage), Zoey Detch (Set It Up), and Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley), in an unknown role.

Titled Zombieland: Double Tap, the film is a sequel to Ruben Fleischer’s charming and successful 2009 zombie comedy which followed a group of zombie apocalypse survivors as they made their way across America. The sequel will follow this found family as they “face off against new kinds of living dead that have evolved since the first movie, as well as new human survivors,” according to Variety. “They have to also deal with the growing pains of their own makeshift family.”

Early reports suggested the setting of the film will move to the American heartland, where they’ll meet and face off with new survivors. I could see Wilson playing an all-American type who is one of those survivors that the quartet meet along the way. But other than that, we have very little idea of what Zombieland 2 will be about, other than probably more killer jokes and killer zombies. It’s a pretty cut-and-dry genre.

Original Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer, who most recently helmed the Sony hit Venom, is reuniting with original writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, also fresh off success with the Deadpool movies, to helm Zombieland: Double Tap.

Zombieland: Double Tap crawls into theaters on October 11, 2019.