Netflix’s is setting us up for a Set It Up reunion between the stars and creative team of the hit rom-com. But it’s not a sequel.

Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell, who stole our hearts in last year’s surprise Netflix hit are reuniting with the writer and producers of Set It Up for a new Netflix romantic comedy tentatively titled Most Dangerous Game. Read more about the new Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell movie coming to Netflix soon.

RIP our title ideas for a Set It Up sequel (I was personally gunning for Set It Up 2: The Streets). Deutch and Powell are reuniting with the Set It Up creative team to star in Most Dangerous Game, which won’t be a sequel to the 2018 Netflix rom-com, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The tentatively titled Most Dangerous Game will be penned by Set It Up scribe Katie Silberman, who is producing the film alongside fellow Set It Up producers Juliet Berman and Justin Nappi of Treehouse Pictures. Few details are known about Most Dangerous Game, but it is definitely not a sequel to Set It Up, which Nappi said they knew audiences were “clamoring for.”

“We are excited by the thought of creating a new, distinct film that explores different romantic comedy tropes while still being anchored in everything that we loved about the first movie,” said Nappi.

“It will be exciting to see Glen and Zoey do something completely different,” added Berman. “We all talked about what we could do again and [Most Dangerous Game] was something that Katie brought to us that was creatively exciting as a next project and we jumped on it.”

It’s an unusual move for Netflix, which has been quick to greenlight sequels for their other hit rom-coms The Kissing Booth and To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. But as delightful a movie as Set It Up was, I’m happy that the Set It Up team is going the “unrelated follow-up film” route, in the vein of ’90s and early 2000s rom-com pairings like Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks, or Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. It’s an age-old custom in Hollywood to capitalize on the insane onscreen chemistry of these stars — if you want to really go back in history, look at Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracey, and so on — while recycling the rom-com premises that people love so much. Because, let’s face it, rom-coms aren’t about those paper-thin stories, but about seeing two beautiful people fall in love. Can Deutch and Powell be the next Meg and Tom? Probably not, but their blazing chemistry in Set It Up is strong enough to carry this pairing through one, maybe two more movies.

Most Dangerous Game will go into production in early 2020, with Deutch and Powell also on board as executive producers. It will likely hit Netflix sometime in early 2021.