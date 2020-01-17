Zoe Kravitz was on a Television Critics Association panel today for the Hulu series High Fidelity. She stars as Rob in the gender-flipped adaptation of Nick Hornby’s book, which was adapted as a movie starring John Cusack. Kravitz also plays Selina Kyle in Matt Reeves’ The Batman, so after the panel she spoke with reporters further about her upcoming movie.

Per usual with big superhero films, Kravitz couldn’t say much but did address the difference between Kyle’s Catwoman persona and Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson)’s Batman. The Batman is in theaters June 25, 2021.

Batman vs. Catwoman is masculine vs. feminine

Perhaps the key to Batman and Catwoman is not the bat and the cat, but rather the man and the woman.

“I think femininity means power and I think it’s a different kind of power than masculine power,” Kravitz said. “That’s something I think is really interesting about the Batman and Catwoman. I think Batman represents a very masculine power and Catwoman represents very feminine power, slightly more complicated and softer too. I like the idea that you can be soft, you can be gentle and still be very powerful and still be very dangerous.”

Previous movie iterations of Catwoman haven’t necessarily explored her softer side. Michelle Pfeiffer and Anne Hathaway’s portrayals were kick-ass action heroines. Even Halle Berry’s misguided Catwoman was all action. The Batman will surely see Catwoman in action too, but it’s interesting to hear we’ll see a hint of her softer side.

Batman is the only comic book Zoe Kravitz was interested in

One imagines a young actor gets offered lots of superhero scripts these days. Just like an actor got lots of westerns in the early days of Hollywood, superhero movies are Hollywood’s current stock-in-trade.

“I think the whole Batman world has always been the most interesting to me,” Kravitz said. “I think Catwoman is an iconic character. I was never into a lot of comic books but that world was always really intriguing to me. Then of course Michelle Pfeiffer, her performance has always been super inspiring to me. It just felt iconic. I think Catwoman, Selina Kyle represents really strong femininity and I’m excited to dive into that.”

Zoe Kravitz has tried on the Catwoman suit

The Batman reportedly started production on January 13. Kravitz confirmed she’s tried on the costume, and she confirmed her current short haircut is for the role, but that’s all she could say.

“I have,” she said. “That’s all I can say. That’s all I’m legally allowed to say. I really can’t say anything. I’m sorry. I’ll just get in trouble. She’s a great character. I’m very excited to play her. The script is wonderful, really grounded and deep. I can’t say more than that because I’ll get fired.”