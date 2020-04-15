Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune – or at least, the first entry in his massive two-part adaptation of author Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel – is one of our most anticipated movies of 2020. Over the last couple of days, Vanity Fair has been sharing images of the film’s cast, but one of its stars has taken matters into her own hands. Zendaya has shared a different photo of her character, a mysterious desert dweller named Chani, and it’s the best look we’ve seen so far.

View this post on Instagram Dune A post shared by Zendaya (@zendaya) on Apr 14, 2020 at 3:44pm PDT

In Herbert’s novel, Chani is a member of the Fremen, a tribe of nomads who live outside the confines of the main city on the sandy planet of Arrakis. The reason her eyes are that blue color is because her tribe has a unique relationship with melange, aka “the spice,” an addicting drug native to the planet’s deserts and a source of incredible power in the galaxy. To give away more about her character might be inching toward spoiler territory, but I’ll just say that I suspect she’ll have a much larger role in Villeneuve’s eventual second Dune movie than in the one that’s coming out this year.

Dune hits theaters on December 18, 2020.