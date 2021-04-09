People just can’t get enough of evil murderer Baron Helmut Zemo and his dancing skills! On last week’s episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Zemo, as played by Daniel Brühl, was seen dancing very awkwardly. Zemo’s pathetic dance moves immediately turned into a meme, and the interest in seeing Zemo boogie on down was heightened when Brühl revealed there was even more footage of him dancing. Fans, as they are wont to do, began demanding that Marvel release the extended “Zemo cut” of Brühl dancing. And now, Marvel has delivered. Sort of.

Zemo Dancing

Behold: one hour of Zemo (Daniel Brühl) dancing! To be fair, this isn’t an hour’s worth of new footage – instead, it’s the footage that was already released looped into a full hour. But for those of you craving more moments of Zemo busting a move, this loop should suffice. Zemo was first introduced in the MCU in Captain America: Civil War. Now he’s back in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and he’s clearly ready to dance.

“It’s so hysterical. [That moment] was improvised when I saw the crowd dancing, going loco. I felt the beat and was like, Zemo has been sitting in a dodgy German prison cell for years. So, he needs to let off some steam and show his moves. Let’s go for it!” Brühl told EW. “I enjoyed so much the reaction of Anthony and Sebastian looking at me. Still, I was 100 percent sure that they would cut it out [of the show]. I was really surprised and happy that they kept it. It was a long dance. There’s more to it, but they cut this little moment. I didn’t know what was happening, but I then received all these messages from my friends cracking up. My friends who know me well know I’m an embarrassing, passionate dancer on the floor but it would be different moves. It would be the Spanish side of me kicking in and doing some matador, flamenco moves, going down on my knees. Highly embarrassing for my friends.”