‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ Soundtrack: Hear a New Track and and See the Full Tracklist
Posted on Friday, March 5th, 2021 by Chris Evangelista
In less than two weeks, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be unleashed via HBO Max. The four-hour re-cut of Justice League will answer the prayers of fans everywhere, and bring with it a whole new soundtrack to boot. The theatrical cut of Justice League used the music of Danny Elfman, but Zack Snyder‘s new cut of the film features a score courtesy of Tom Holkenborg, AKA Junkie XL. A new cut from Holkenborg’s score has been released, along with the complete tracklist, which features a whopping 54 tracks.
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Soundtrack – Middle Mass
Above you can hear “Middle Mass,” one of 54 tracks from Tom Holkenborg’s soundtrack for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Holkenborg was originally supposed to score the theatrical cut of Justice League back in 2017, but parted ways from the production and was replaced by Danny Elfman. Now he’s back to provide four hours-worth of music for Snyder’s new cut.
“Scoring Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been a project like no other in my career,” said Holkenborg “It’s a four-and-a-half-hour movie. I wrote so much music! The score is, at times, fully electronic, and at other times fully orchestral. It included many global elements, rock, and even trap. And it was all written during COVID, so it was an incredibly hands-on, isolated, and intense experience; and I think that comes out in the score. This project demanded so much on so many levels, and all of us involved owed it to the fans and Zack to give it everything we had.”
In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, “determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”
Here’s the full tracklist for the soundtrack, as well as the cover art. WaterTower Music will release the Zack Snyder’s Justice League soundtrack on March 18, which is also the day the film hits HBO Max.
All music by Tom Holkenborg unless noted:
Song to the Siren Performed by Rose Betts
A Hunter Gathers
Migratory
Things Fall Apart
Wonder Woman Defending / And What Rough Beast
World Ending Fire
Middle Mass
Long Division
No Paradise, No Fall
The Center Will Not Hold, Twenty Centuries of Stony Sleep
As Above, So Below
No Dog, No Master
Take This Kingdom by Force
A Splinter from the Thorn That Pricked You
Cyborg Becoming / Human All Too Human
The Path Chooses You
Aquaman Returning / Carry Your Own Water
The Provenance of Something Gathered
We Do This Together
The Will to Power
Smoke Become Fire
I Teach You, the Overman
A Glimmer at the Door of the Living
How We Achieve Ourselves
The Sun Forever Rising
Underworld
Superman Rising, Pt. 1 / A Book of Hours
Beyond Good and Evil
Monument Builder
Monument Destroyer
Urgrund
So Begins the End
The House of Belonging
Earthling
Flight Is Our Nature
Indivisible
And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 1
And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 2
Superman Rising, Pt. 2 / Immovable
At the Speed of Force
My Broken Boy
That Terrible Strength
An Eternal Reoccurrence of Change
We Slay Ourselves
Your Own House Turned to Ashes
All of You Undisturbed Cities
The Art of Preserving Fire
The Crew at Warpower
The Foundation Theme (from Zack Snyder’s Justice League)
Batman, a Duty to Fight / To See
Batman, an Invocation to Heal / To Be Seen
Wonder Woman, a Call to Stand / A World Awakened
Flash, The Space to Win / Our Legacy Is Now
Hallelujah Performed by Allison Crowe