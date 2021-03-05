In less than two weeks, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be unleashed via HBO Max. The four-hour re-cut of Justice League will answer the prayers of fans everywhere, and bring with it a whole new soundtrack to boot. The theatrical cut of Justice League used the music of Danny Elfman, but Zack Snyder‘s new cut of the film features a score courtesy of Tom Holkenborg, AKA Junkie XL. A new cut from Holkenborg’s score has been released, along with the complete tracklist, which features a whopping 54 tracks.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Soundtrack – Middle Mass

Above you can hear “Middle Mass,” one of 54 tracks from Tom Holkenborg’s soundtrack for Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Holkenborg was originally supposed to score the theatrical cut of Justice League back in 2017, but parted ways from the production and was replaced by Danny Elfman. Now he’s back to provide four hours-worth of music for Snyder’s new cut.

“Scoring Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been a project like no other in my career,” said Holkenborg “It’s a four-and-a-half-hour movie. I wrote so much music! The score is, at times, fully electronic, and at other times fully orchestral. It included many global elements, rock, and even trap. And it was all written during COVID, so it was an incredibly hands-on, isolated, and intense experience; and I think that comes out in the score. This project demanded so much on so many levels, and all of us involved owed it to the fans and Zack to give it everything we had.”

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, “determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”

Here’s the full tracklist for the soundtrack, as well as the cover art. WaterTower Music will release the Zack Snyder’s Justice League soundtrack on March 18, which is also the day the film hits HBO Max.

All music by Tom Holkenborg unless noted:

Song to the Siren Performed by Rose Betts

A Hunter Gathers

Migratory

Things Fall Apart

Wonder Woman Defending / And What Rough Beast

World Ending Fire

Middle Mass

Long Division

No Paradise, No Fall

The Center Will Not Hold, Twenty Centuries of Stony Sleep

As Above, So Below

No Dog, No Master

Take This Kingdom by Force

A Splinter from the Thorn That Pricked You

Cyborg Becoming / Human All Too Human

The Path Chooses You

Aquaman Returning / Carry Your Own Water

The Provenance of Something Gathered

We Do This Together

The Will to Power

Smoke Become Fire

I Teach You, the Overman

A Glimmer at the Door of the Living

How We Achieve Ourselves

The Sun Forever Rising

Underworld

Superman Rising, Pt. 1 / A Book of Hours

Beyond Good and Evil

Monument Builder

Monument Destroyer

Urgrund

So Begins the End

The House of Belonging

Earthling

Flight Is Our Nature

Indivisible

And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 1

And the Lion-Earth Did Roar, Pt. 2

Superman Rising, Pt. 2 / Immovable

At the Speed of Force

My Broken Boy

That Terrible Strength

An Eternal Reoccurrence of Change

We Slay Ourselves

Your Own House Turned to Ashes

All of You Undisturbed Cities

The Art of Preserving Fire

The Crew at Warpower

The Foundation Theme (from Zack Snyder’s Justice League)

Batman, a Duty to Fight / To See

Batman, an Invocation to Heal / To Be Seen

Wonder Woman, a Call to Stand / A World Awakened

Flash, The Space to Win / Our Legacy Is Now

Hallelujah Performed by Allison Crowe