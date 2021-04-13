When your superhero movie’s runtime is just north of four hours, you’ve got to have a supersized soundtrack to match. And Mondo is delivering, with a Zack Snyder’s Justice League soundtrack release that comes in a box set of 7 vinyl discs. Naturally, it comes in black and white.

Were you one of the 30% to make it through all four hours of Zack Snyder’s Justice League? Well, here’s another four-hour task for you: four hours of the Zack Snyder’s Justice League soundtrack, scored by Tom Holkenborg, AKA Junkie XL. Holkenborg returned to score Snyder’s take on the comic book movie after being replaced by Danny Elfman for the theatrical release.

Mondo and WaterTower Music are giving as lavish a rollout for Junkie XL’s soundtrack as HBO Max gave for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, presenting a limited edition collectible set that features all four hours of Holkenborg’s score pressed across 7x 180 Gram vinyl discs, with a laser etched B-Side on the final disc. And it’s all housed in a black, white and silver foil stamped slip case.

You can pre-order the soundtrack beginning Wednesday, April 14 at MondoShop.

ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack 7XLP Box Set

Music by Tom Holkenborg

Package designed by Mondo Creative Director Mo Shafeek

Pressed on 180 Gram Vinyl

Housed in a Hard Shell, foil stamped slipcase

Featuring a Laser Etched B-Side on Disc 7

$200

See the tracklist below.

DISC 1 SIDE A

1. Song to the Siren (3:17)

2. A Hunter Gathers (7:56)

3. Migratory (0:56)

4. Things Fall Apart (1:03)

5. Wonder Woman Defending / And What Rough Beast (7:19)

DISC 1 SIDE B

6. World Ending Fire (9:22)

7. Middle Mass (1:18)

8. Long Division (1:12)

9. No Paradise, No Fall (4:10)

DISC 2 SIDE A

10. The Center Will Not Hold, Twenty Centuries of Stony Sleep (8:56)

11. As Above, So Below (2:27)

12. No Dog, No Master (8:13)

DISC 2 SIDE B

13. Take This Kingdom by Force (1:44)

14. A Splinter from the Thorn That Pricked You (1:09)

15. Cyborg Becoming / Human All Too Human (10:35)

DISC 3 SIDE A

16. The Path Chooses You (2:11)

17. Aquaman Returning / Carry Your Own Water (8:22)

18. The Provenance of Something Gathered (1:14)

DISC 3 SIDE B

19. We Do This Together (12:57)

20. The Will to Power (5:20)

21. Smoke Become Fire (1:39)

DISC 4 SIDE A

22. I Teach You, The Overman (4:18)

23. A Glimmer at the Door of the Living (1:00)

24. How We Achieve Ourselves (1:42)

25. The Sun Forever Rising (1:30)

26. Underworld (5:49)

27. Superman Rising, Pt. 1 / A Book of Hours (2:40)

28. Beyond Good and Evil (4:24)

DISC 4 SIDE B

29. Monument Builder (2:29)

30. Monument Destroyer (6:07)

31. Urgrund (1:49)

32. So Begins the End (4:49)

33. The House of Belonging (2:37)

34. Earthling (3:23)

DISC 5 SIDE A

35. Flight Is Out Nature (1:54)

36. Indivisible (2:32)

37. And the Lion-Earth Did Roar Pt. 1 (5:22)

38. And the Lion-Earth Did Roar Pt. 2 (5:32)

39. Superman Rising, Pt. 2 / Immovable (1:55)

40. At the Speed of Force (4:20)

DISC 5 SIDE B

41. My Broken Boy (2:15)

42. That Terrible Strength (1:51)

43. An Eternal Reoccurence of Change (1:44)

44. We Slay Ourselves (5:52)

45. Your Own House Turned to Ashes (3:16)

46. All of You Undisturbed Cities (6:15)

DISC 6 SIDE A

47. The Art of Preserving Fire (1:27)

48. The Crew at Warpower (6:49)

49. The Foundation Theme (2:07)

50. Batman, a Duty to Fight / To See (5:29)

DISC 6 SIDE B

51. Batman, an Invocation to Heal / To Be Seen (8:36)

52. Wonder Woman, a Call to Stand / A World Awakened (5:09)

DISC 7 SIDE A

53. Flash, The Space to Win / Our Legacy is Now (11:13)

54. Hallelujah (6:10)