HBO Max is pulling out all the stops for Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which got the red carpet rolled out for it at the DC FanDome virtual event. In addition to the starry panel with the cast and crew on the first FanDome day, the second day of the virtual fan event brought longtime Snyder collaborator Junkie XL to tease his new score for Justice League, including a preview of a brand new theme for the superhero film.

Junkie XL (aka Tom Holkenborg), who scored Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice along with Hans Zimmer, was originally supposed to score Justice League, but after Snyder left the project, he was replaced with Danny Elfman. At the time of his departure, Junkie XL said, “As my mentor Hans Zimmer told me — you haven’t made it in Hollywood as a composer until you get replaced on a project. So I guess [I] finally graduated this week. It pains me to leave the project, but a big thanks to Zack for asking me to part of his vision, and I wish Danny, Joss [Whedon] and Warner Bros all the best with Justice League.”

But Snyder is bringing back his frequent collaborator to compose a new score for his Justice League, coming to HBO Max in 2021.

At DC FanDome (via Collider), Holkenborg expressed his excitement for Justice League — which in addition to a new score, will feature brand new, never-before-seen footage — and revealed a preview of the main theme he composed for the film:

“I’m so excited to be back and finish Justice League with Zack Snyder, the Zack Snyder cut. I can’t tell you how excited I am. But there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, obviously, even though I already did a lot of work. Right now, I’m finishing an action bit with the new Justice League theme, and I want to preview a bit of that.”

Following that, Holkenborg played a snippet of his Justice League theme, which you can listen to below.

The new theme doesn’t actually sound bad. Holkenborg seems to have brought some of the energy he showed on his score for Mad Max: Fury Road and given the Justice League theme a nice triumphant boost. Elfman’s score, as far as I remember, was just fine, despite the exciting inclusion of his iconic Batman theme.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is set to debut on HBO Max sometime in 2021.