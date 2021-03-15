After years of campaigns, protests, and crowdfunded billboards, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is finally arriving this week. So what should fans who rallied for the “Snyder Cut” do with their time and energy now that they’ve gotten everything they wanted? What they shouldn’t do is prepare to continue the #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign in hope of sequels. According to the filmmaker himself, the upcoming HBO Max release will be his last film in the DC movie universe.

Zack Snyder confirmed that Justice League will be the last movie he makes in the DC film universe, effectively shutting down the idea behind the growing #RestoreTheSnyderVerse campaign that is beginning to be mounted as we near the release of the long-awaited “Snyder Cut.” In an interview with The New York Times, Snyder said that Warner Bros. has no plans to continue with his version of the DC film universe that is seen in his cut of Justice League, despite pouring $70 million into the project.

“They are 100 percent moving away,” he said. “They consider the theatrical cut of Justice League as canon.”

But curiously, Zack Snyder’s Justice League still sets up a sequel, one that will apparently never come, according to the filmmaker. The Times asked him why end the movie on a cliffhanger at all if he didn’t intend to follow up the story and he said:

“I added it because this was going to be the last movie I make for the DCU, and to have this entire cinematic universe without Batman and Joker meeting up just felt weird…The ask was for my version of the movie.”

The upcoming Flash movie will reportedly erase the “SnyderVerse” – the grim DC film universe on display in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman, and the upcoming Zack Snyder’s Justice League – with a time travel plot that is intended to create a multiverse crisis, allowing Ben Affleck’s Batman to exit and Michael Keaton’s Batman to be reintroduced. The Flash will allow Warner Bros. to start from scratch, effectively ending Snyder’s time in the DC film universe — and Snyder doesn’t seem to have any plans to expand the “SnyderVerse.”

“I’m trying to put together this movie called Horse Latitudes, a super-microbudget movie that I’m going to go shoot with my buddies in South America,” Snyder said of his upcoming projects. He’s also got an adaptation of Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead on “the back burner,” for when the U.S. is “a less divided country and a little more liberal government…so people don’t react to it in a certain way.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League debuts on HBO Max on March 18, 2021.