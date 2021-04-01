Now that Zack Snyder’s Justice League has been officially released on HBO Max, it’s free for the nitpicking. Because even though the four-hour cut of the DC Comics superhero ensemble improves greatly on the burnt orange tire fire that Joss Whedon delivered a few years ago, it still has many of the same Mother Boxin’ problems. We’ll let Zack Snyder’s Justice League Honest Trailer take over from here.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Honest Trailer

Since this is a Zack Snyder movie, it should come as no surprise that there’s plenty of slow motion. But it’s still rather shocking to hear that a whopping 10% of the movie’s runtime is in slow motion. There’s a shot where a sesame seed from a cheeseburger swirls in slow motion. Is this really necessary? That’s a question that you could probably ask at any time throughout the movie, no matter how fascinating this multi-million dollar quasi-retcon turned out to be.

But perhaps the most frustrating thing about Zack Snyder’s Justice League is that the director was so self-indulgent that he not only shot the film in a 4:3 format intended for IMAX screens, but he made a black and white version. It might be the most expensive film school project ever.

Anyway, we’re just glad that all of the harassment and shouting about The Snyder Cut has come to an end. There’s absolutely no way that fans can continue to demand something unreasonable like Warner Bros. Pictures or HBO Max restoring the cinematic universe that Zack Snyder originally envision for Justice League. Right?