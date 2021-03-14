The first social media reactions for Zack Snyder’s Justice League have hit the web, and it sounds like fans are going to be extremely satisfied with the director’s cut of the DC Comics movie. The word “epic” and “masterpiece” are thrown around rather liberally, but even without hyperbole, the reactions are rather positive overall. It’s clear that this is a superior cut to the theatrical release of the movie from 2017, and you can find out why below.

First up, our own Chris Evangelista wasn’t quite as complimentary as others, but he also didn’t come away hating it.

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is a fascinating experiment. Far too long, and full of ideas that just don’t work. And yet, it’s better than expected. Snyder isn’t trying to make a superhero movie here; he’s striving for a LORD OF THE RINGS-style epic. — Chris Evangelista (@cevangelista413) March 14, 2021

Our old pal Germain Lussier found a lot to appreciate about the movie, calling it a real improvement:

Zack Snyder's Justice League: I enjoyed it thoroughly. It's both very different, and eerily similar, to the original film with almost all of the changes and additions improving the characters and story. Better motivations. Bigger stakes. It's bloated but superior & worth the wait pic.twitter.com/h7PRADzeJn — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 14, 2021

Here’s a collection of many more reactions from critics who were able to see the movie in advance:

I can now say that I have watched #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and it is far superior to the original theatrical version. Rich character development, much better action, a coherent story & some terrific badass moments. Definitely a long watch, but I never felt tired of it. Well done pic.twitter.com/QXyQLdUApv — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 14, 2021

Some changes are massive and some are small, like a new music cue, but it’s wild to see how much of a difference changing the music on one scene impacts the emotional resonance of the scene. After all the discourse around this, I’m honestly impressed it’s as good as it is. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/BlrPYkhlar — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 14, 2021

I watched #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague last week. It made me wish there were a JL trilogy and a plan for the larger universe, where this Aquaman and this Wonder Woman sync up with the solo movies better, where Cyborg gets his due, etc. It’s long but also too short in that respect. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) March 14, 2021

The wild thing is that fans will be so happy and satisfied that #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague finally is here, and on the other hand will very much want MORE. This week begins that movement. — Rob Keyes (@rob_keyes) March 14, 2021

Here, however, it's earned through sincere beats of coming to understand one another, figuring out how to operate as a team and well conveying that they all had something to fight for. Was utterly fascinated watching the footage included in the 2017 cut become more powerful here. pic.twitter.com/p9IRy756MR — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) March 14, 2021

While I won’t say it’s my No. 1 of his films or the DCEU – there are some plot questions and moments that undercut certain beats – it does feel like Snyder is having the most fun since Dawn of the Dead. Epilogue is wiiiild. I want sequels! Stream the hell outta it, and be well?? — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) March 14, 2021

It’s better, but not sure how much it will change your mind if you’re not into the original solemn approach. It’s not drastically different except for character expansion. Still feels like something for the hardcore fans mostly. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague #SnyderCut — The Voice Of Reason™ ??? (@YrOnlyHope) March 14, 2021

Every character gets to shine. Every character is treated with respect. It takes its time deliberately exploring cool facets of new worlds (Atlantis, STAR Labs, Central City, Themyscira, Apokolips) and making it feel full and rich. — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 14, 2021

Is it perfect? No. Zack LOVES slow motion, and there are moments you COULD trim (though I am thrilled they have been included). I’ll say more later, but basically, it’s EVERYTHING the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut family fought for. And more. #ForAutumn pic.twitter.com/6CodVFxItq — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) March 14, 2021

I watched (multiple times) #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague! The movie is EPIC. The characters just matter more. They have purpose and emotion. The villains are intimidating. Cinematography is beautiful. It's EXCITING! It's hard to believe anyone thought this story should be canned. pic.twitter.com/V7Au2gt6c5 — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) March 14, 2021

Experienced #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague and -as someone who defended theatrical cut as a more fun direction for @DCComics films- am happy to report most of the things I liked were @ZackSnyder’s. His new cut is an auteur driven superhero epic with wild imaginative swings. Bravo! pic.twitter.com/eqslyWE1BI — Max Evry (@maxevry) March 14, 2021

My take on #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is that it’s undeniably better than the theatrical, especially in the much richer first half, but it doesn’t eliminate a lot of that film’s flaws when the action kicks in.

You should read this tweet in slow motion as loud as you possibly can. — Brian Tallerico (@Brian_Tallerico) March 14, 2021

I can now officially reveal my review of #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague It’s Snyder’s best film and the am epic culminating chapter of what MoS & BvS built. It’s also a better Launch pad for the larger DC Movie Universe than anything we’ve seen before. — Kofi Outlaw (@KofiOutlaw) March 14, 2021

ZACK SNYDER’s JUSTICE LEAGUE is vastly superior to the mess that came out in 2017. It’s now a coherent movie. But it’s still a four hour movie about finding magic boxes. It’s … not for me, but I suspect Snyder fans will be happy. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) March 14, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague is bombastic, ambitious, and so rewarding. It’s the kind of cinematic storytelling the team has deserved for decades, and a complex love letter to the legacy of DC Comics as a whole. It's not completely perfect, but the joy that it brought me was. pic.twitter.com/5U6jAJcd7L — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) March 14, 2021

#TheSnyderCut is loaded with scenes people haven't seen & are going to love. It is such a better movie than the theatrical cut of #JusticeLeague. Night and day difference. Saying that have no idea how this version could have ever been released in theaters. Perfect for @hbomax. pic.twitter.com/Fnamv6GcKj — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) March 14, 2021

#ZackSnydersJusticeLeague does indeed exist, I seen it THREE TIMES now, & IT IS FREAKIN' AWESOME! I had an absolute blast watching each time & shocked at just how good it actually is and how well it plays! Action packed, it hits all the beats & that @Junkie_XL score is straight? pic.twitter.com/UgFW1Le9kA — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) March 14, 2021

Snyder’s Justice League is one of the best superhero movies ever made. The long awaited cut lives up to the hype & feels unlike anything we’ve seen in this universe before. Each character is fully realized & gets their moment to shine & kick some ass. #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague pic.twitter.com/d8uEQNFicV — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) March 14, 2021

ZACK SNYDER’S JUSTICE LEAGUE is a masterpiece. Snyder brings his brilliant technical & emotional storytelling to an awesome continuation of what he beautifully built in MAN OF STEEL & BvS. Great mix of soundtrack & score. 1.33 aspect ratio is incredibly immersive. Loved R-Rating. pic.twitter.com/JWbZx9041K — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) March 14, 2021

Several critics even went out of their way to watch the film multiple times, despite the fact that it’s a four-hour movie. Perhaps they’re a little over-zealous, and your mileage may vary depending on how invested you are in this corner of the DC Extended Universe (especially since it’s not likely to continue). But at the very least, this sounds like something worth watching for the mere experience of it all.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max starting on March 18, 2021.