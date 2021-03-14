Zack Snyder's Justice League Early Buzz

The first social media reactions for Zack Snyder’s Justice League have hit the web, and it sounds like fans are going to be extremely satisfied with the director’s cut of the DC Comics movie. The word “epic” and “masterpiece” are thrown around rather liberally, but even without hyperbole, the reactions are rather positive overall. It’s clear that this is a superior cut to the theatrical release of the movie from 2017, and you can find out why below.

First up, our own Chris Evangelista wasn’t quite as complimentary as others, but he also didn’t come away hating it.

Our old pal Germain Lussier found a lot to appreciate about the movie, calling it a real improvement:

Here’s a collection of many more reactions from critics who were able to see the movie in advance:

Several critics even went out of their way to watch the film multiple times, despite the fact that it’s a four-hour movie. Perhaps they’re a little over-zealous, and your mileage may vary depending on how invested you are in this corner of the DC Extended Universe (especially since it’s not likely to continue). But at the very least, this sounds like something worth watching for the mere experience of it all.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max starting on March 18, 2021.

