Take heed: the SnyderCut is almost upon us. After a long, vocal fan-campaign, Zack Snyder‘s preferred cut of Justice League is making its way to HBO Max as a four-hour epic that will hopefully please everyone who has been demanding to see this damn thing. Snyder is apparently still putting the finishing touches on the flick, and the director took to his preferred social media site – Vero – to share a clip of what appears to be something called the “Justice is Gray Edition.” There have been numerous black and white shots released from the film, officially dubbed Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and Snyder seems to be implying we’re getting a black and white cut of the film.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Clip

Zack Snyder previews new clip of Steppenwolf vs. the Amazons for ‘Justice is gray edition’ #ZackSnydersJusticeLeaguepic.twitter.com/bPYKK9OIiI — Fandom (@getFANDOM) February 8, 2021

The clip, which comes directly from Snyder, features everyone’s favorite goofball Steppenwolf as he fights the Amazons on Themyscira. We saw a version of this in the theatrical release of Justice League, too, but here’s Snyder’s version. And of course, it’s also in black and white. Snyder included a caption calling this the “Justice is Gray Edition,” which suggests we’re getting more than one version of the famed SnyderCut.

This could imply that when Zack Snyder’s Justice League drops on HBO Max next month it’ll have this black and white version as a special feature. HBO Max has done this before – for example, Doctor Sleep is currently available there to stream, and the three-hour Doctor Sleep director’s cut is included as an extra. It would be easy for HBO Max to do something similar here and have a black and white cut in addition to a color version. Or perhaps Snyder is working on something like that for the inevitable Blu-ray release.

In any case, I remain curious to see how this all shakes out. I was not a fan of the theatrical cut of Justice League, but I’m not really a fan of Snyder’s previous DCEU movies – Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice – either. But after all the hype and hoopla, I’m interested in seeing the final result, even though the four-hour runtime gives me pause.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, “determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman (Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher) and The Flash (Ezra Miller) may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will arrive on HBO Max March 18, 2021.