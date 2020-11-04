Actor Ray Fisher, who portrayed the character of Cyborg in Justice League, has a complicated relationship with that movie. The making of the film and some of the post-movie fallout were apparently particularly fraught for him, and now, in a new interview, Fisher says that only a single one of his scenes director Zack Snyder shot ended up making it into the theatrical cut of the movie. Read on to learn about which one of Zack Snyder’s Cyborg scenes appeared in the film.

In a new interview with Geek House Show (via The Playlist), Fisher explains that he agrees with Justice League director of photography Fabian Wagner that only about 10% of the theatrical cut was comprised of footage shot by Snyder. And then things got interesting:

“What I can tell you from my character, what you saw in the theatrical version, that every single scene with the exception of the Gotham City Police rooftop scene – with Commissioner Gordon and Batman and the Flash and all that – every single scene that I’m in was reshot. I reshot almost the entire film on my end…all in all, I would maybe say twenty minutes of that was Zack’s footage, and some of it may been taken, even, out of context, with respect to how it was portrayed. So the fact that we’re getting a four hour cut of the movie, a four hour version of this – this is going to be massive.”

Whether HBO Max’s four-episode version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League ends up being an improvement over the theatrical cut remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: all signs point to it being a wildly different product than what we all saw in theaters three years ago. While the diehard Snyder fans will likely never be completely satisfied with anything they get – there will always be some excuse for why Snyder’s version isn’t the unvarnished, unfettered creative masterpiece they have in their heads – each new story like this actually makes me more intrigued. Do I wish HBO Max would have spent the tens of millions of dollars they dropped on this project on several smaller movies instead? Yes, I absolutely do. But considering WarnerMedia’s decision to funnel Snyder more money to create this new iteration, the least we can hope for is that it will be unrecognizable from the theatrical cut so it will feel like we’re watching a brand new story with the same cast.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max sometime in 2021.