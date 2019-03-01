Zack Snyder, who somehow went from being a fascinating visual stylist to one of the biggest lightning rod filmmakers in Hollywood, has announced a three-day event in which he will showcase director’s cuts of three of his movies: Dawn of the Dead, Watchmen, and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. He’ll also be appearing in person to participate in Q&As, so hopefully someone will ask him about the mythical “Snyder Cut” of Justice League and we can finally close this chapter of our national history forever. Get the details about the event below.

Snyder took to Twitter to announce Zack Snyder: The Director’s Cuts, a special event taking place at his alma mater: the ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena, California.

This is how to attend. Can't wait to see you all and I'm bringing some friends. https://t.co/PDq5qiyqGX — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) March 1, 2019

The screenings will take place March 22-24, 2019 at the Hillside Campus Ahmanson Auditorium at 1700 Lida Street in Pasadena. Tickets for the individual screenings cost $100 each, but include dinner and access to a panel discussion/Q&A with Snyder and “special guests from the individual films’ cast and crew.” A three-day pass costs $275. Fans can also purchase a T-shirt with a design from artist Alex Pardee that features that twisted mixture of Batman, Superman, Dr. Manhattan, and a zombie. All of the proceeds from the shirts will go toward refurbishing one of the ArtCenter’s auditoriums.

Snyder’s director’s cuts often tend to be better received than the theatrical versions of his movies, and that seems especially true for Batman v Superman, which even defenders of the theatrical cut agree is a far superior version of the story. This is a rare opportunity to see these editions with the director in attendance.

Snyder hasn’t directed a feature since 2017’s Justice League, which Joss Whedon ended up finishing after Snyder left due to a tragedy in his family. Since then Snyder has been relatively quiet, staying active on the social media platform Vero – he’s a brand ambassador, and Vero is sponsoring this upcoming event – and making a wordless short film called Snow Steam Iron about an abused woman who lashes out against her oppressors. (Beware: that short is NSFW.) On the feature side, he’s supposed to be directing a new film adaptation of author Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead, as well as movie that seemed to be originally envisioned as a quasi-sequel to Dawn of the Dead called Army of the Dead for Netflix, which is set in Las Vegas during the zombie apocalypse.