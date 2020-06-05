Here we have a trailer for a film called Yummy. That may not sound like a particularly scary title, but Yummy is, in fact, a horror film. It’s the latest Shudder original, and features a zombie outbreak that springs from a hospital known for plastic surgery. Chaos ensues – and based on the trailer below, there’s plenty of blood, gore, and puke to keep things interesting. Check out the trailer for Yummy below, and brace yourself for all the goo!

Yummy Trailer

There’s a whole lotta screaming, bloodletting, and puking in this trailer for Yummy, a new horror-comedy from director Lars Damoiseaux. In the film, “A young couple travels to a shady Eastern European hospital for plastic surgery. The young woman wants a breast reduction. Her mother comes along for yet another face-lift. Wandering through an abandoned ward, the boyfriend stumbles upon a young woman, gagged and strapped to an operating table; she’s the result of experimental rejuvenation treatment. He frees her but doesn’t realize she’s patient zero and he just caused the outbreak of a virus that will change the doctors, patients, and his mother-in-law into bloodthirsty zombies.” Maaike Neuville, Bart Hollanders, Benjamin Ramon, Clara Cleymans, and Joshua Rubin star.

Zombie cinema is kind of played-out at this point, but hey, if you’re still a fan, this might be up your alley. It definitely doesn’t hold back on the blood and guts, and that might be enough for gorehounds. Horror-comedy is a notoriously tricky sub-genre to get right – more often than not, films attempting to be both scary and funny just end up being loud. Here’s hoping Yummy rises above the fray.

Yummy will arrive on Shudder in the US and UK on June 25.