Dwayne Johnson hasn’t appeared in a movie since last year’s Jumanji: The Next Level. That’s through no fault of his own, of course – the pandemic has pushed back a couple of his projects which, ideally, would have been released by now. But that means that we’ve gone many months without seeing a new Rock vehicle, and diehard fans are probably wondering when they’ll be able to see his next project.

Today, Johnson shared a new pitch video for his upcoming NBC series Young Rock, which is based on three different time periods in his own early life. Does the whole video end with an extremely obvious ad for his tequila company? You bet your ass it does. But you’ve already come this far, so what are you going to do – not watch it? Check out the Young Rock pitch video below.

Young Rock Pitch Video

“Our new, wildly funny and unbelievable show for NBC, explores my true life events during my formative years from growing up in the surreal and tough world of pro wrestling to being a broke kleptomaniac to hanging out in honky tonks at 15yrs old in Nashville and deciding I was gonna be an outlaw country singer,” Johnson wrote on Instagram. “Move over Waylon & Merle, cos here I come.” (He’s referring to country music superstars Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard, in case you’re too young to get that reference.)

The series is being executive produced by Nanatchka Khan and Jeff Chiang, the team that created the ABC comedy Fresh Off the Boat, so the hope is that they’ll be able to elevate a somewhat eye-rolling premise. Adrian Groulx plays the rambunctious, girl-crazy 10-year version of The Rock, while Bradley Constant is set to play the 15-year-old version, taking on his “wild and unpredictable childhood and formative years.” And finally, Uli Latukefu will be playing the college version of The Rock, when he was playing football at the University of Miami and won a national championship with that team. “The highs are incredible, but the lows were critical,” Johnson said of those years.

On the film side of things, Johnson has Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, and Black Adam in various stages of completion, production, post-production, or development. There’s also a superhero movie that will reunite him with Emily Blunt, a John Henry film, and, of course, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw 2.

Young Rock is coming to NBC sometime in 2021.