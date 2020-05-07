Jungle Cruise co-stars Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt are dipping their toes into a new project. Johnson and Blunt, who play bickering romantic foils in the upcoming Disney adventure movie, will reunite in Ball and Chain, but this time as a bickering married couple who gain superpowers in a film penned by The Big Sick co-writer Emily V. Gordon.

We have yet to see Disney’s Jungle Cruise, but it’s clear from the trailers that Johnson and Blunt have chemistry for days. And they seem to think so too, signing on for a new project that will reunite them as a bickering married couple with superpowers. Johnson and Blunt are set to star in Ball and Chain, an adaptation of the ’90s comic of the same name by Scott Lobdell, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Described as “a superhero story meets Mr. and Mrs. Smith, where a couple struggling in their marriage are equipped with superpowers,” Ball and Chain published its first issue in 1999 and ran for four issues. Lobdell and artist Garza’s series followed married couple Edgar and Mallory Bulson, who are on the verge of divorce when a freak meteor shower grants them superpowers. However, their powers only work when they work together. Hollywood has attempted to adapt the comic into a series twice before, most recently in 2010 at Syfy.

While we have yet to see Johnson and Blunt’s full dynamic in Jungle Cruise yet, it’s clear that the pair have winning chemistry from the trailers and marketing, which will serve this superpowered romantic-comedy well. As penned by The Big Sick co-writer Emily V. Gordon, who shares an Oscar nomination with husband Kumail Nanjiani for the 2018 rom-com, Ball and Chain could be a refreshing twist on both the rom-com and superhero genres.

Ball and Chain is currently being shopped to multiple studios, but THR reports that Ball and Chain will most likely land at Netflix. No deal has yet been made, however.

Johnson will produce Ball and Chain under his Seven Bucks banner with Dany and Hiram Garcia. Kevin Misher, who worked with Johnson and Seven Bucks on Fighting With My Family, will also produce, along with Blunt.

Johnson and Blunt can be seen together next in Jungle Cruise on July 30, 2021.