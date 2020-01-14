You has found a comfortable home at Netflix, as Penn Badgley‘s psychopathic romantic relocates to the suburbs. Netflix has just renewed You season 3, with both Badgley and Victoria Pedretti set return for the 10-episode season, expected to premiere sometime in 2021.

TVLine reports that Netflix has renewed You for a third season, less than a month after season 2 debuted on Netflix to rave reviews and a buzzy audience reception.

Co-created by Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti, the romantic thriller series initially debuted on Lifetime to a lukewarm response but was picked up by Netflix soon after the TV network cancelled the series. On Netflix, You found new life, earning word-of-mouth buzz that soon catapulted it into being one of the biggest pop culture hits of 2018. The hype continued into 2019 with the debut of You season, which was released by Netflix in December and soon became one of Netflix’s self-declared Most Popular Releases of 2019, trailing Stranger Things 3, The Witcher, The Umbrella Academy and Dead to Me.

Gamble and Berlanti are returning as executive producers for You season 3, with Gamble serving as showrunner. Much like the second season, which saw the Brooklyn-based serial killer Joe (Badgley) moving to Los Angeles, third season will change locations to the suburbs as he begins a new life with his latest romantic target Love (The Haunting of Hill House‘s Pedretti), who turns out to be a perfect match for Joe in more ways than one.

Gamble confirmed that the third season will find Joe trying to adjust to his life in the suburbs and with his new partner in crime, Love, who Badgley said Joe is “afraid of…at the end.” “They’re not soulmates,” Badgley added. “Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis.”

Gamble added that the new suburban environment will provide new challenges for Joe too. “We would move the lens for a Season 3, because one of the things that we like about this show is that Joe dives into a different fishbowl every season… Culturally, he’s going somewhere totally different. And his problems are totally different in Season 3.”