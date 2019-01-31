You, the hit series that has everyone saying, “Hmm, maybe murderers are handsome?”, is getting a second season courtesy of Netflix, and has found its latest stalking victim. Victoria Pedretti, who turned in an incredible performance on Netflix’s Haunting of Hill House, will play Love Quinn, who catches the eye of murderer Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley). More on You season 2 below.

Deadline reports that Victoria Pedretti, who played the doomed Nell Crain on The Haunting of Hill House, has joined You season 2. Pedretti will play “Love Quinn, an aspiring chef working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store. Love is uninterested in the world of social media, branding and self-promotion, focused instead on leading an interesting life. She is also tending to a deep grief — and when she meets Joe Goldberg, she senses a shared knowledge of profound, life-changing loss.”

Of course, as anyone who watches You knows, Joe Goldberg is a psycho. Look out, Love Quinn! I’ve yet to watch the first season of You, but I did read the book it was based on, by Caroline Kepnes. It’s fine! That said, I’ve heard the show is quite enjoyable, in a trashy sort of way. You has had a curious life on the small screen. The series started off as a Lifetime show, but eventually moved entirely to Netflix, as that’s where it seemed to find its biggest audience. Now everyone can’t stop talking about it.

I was not aware of Pedretti before Haunting of Hill House, but her performance there was so wonderful that I’m excited to see whatever she does next. Hopefully, her star will continue to rise with the second season of You, and she’ll go on to even bigger things. She’ll also be seen in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood later this year, and Apple’s Amazing Stories reboot.

There’s no premiere date for You season 2 yet, but season 1 is currently streaming in full on Netflix. Guess I better get around to watching it sooner or later.