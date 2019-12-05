When You, based on the Caroline Kepnes novel of the same name, premiered on Lifetime back in 2018, the drama about romantic obsession turned sinister, barely made an impression before the network unceremoniously canceled it. But then it got dropped on Netflix, where it became an overnight sensation. Now Penn Badgley returns as Joe Goldberg in season 2 of You, with a new identity and a new hunting ground — and presumably new victims to add to his body count. Watch the You season 2 trailer below.

You Season 2 Trailer

In the season 2 trailer for You, Joe enters a coffee shop and remarks in that familiar sardonic tone about the hypocrisy of all the people there: a blonde taking selfies, a woman writing a screenplay, a surfer dude eating a muffin.

“That’s the thing about L.A, everyone is pretending to be somebody they’re not,” Joe says. Then comes his turn to tell his name to the barista. “I’m Will,” he says. Oh the irony.

Joe Goldberg can change his name and his city, but from the looks of the You season 2 trailer, he’s having some trouble changing his ways. Not that he’s making an effort: the psychopath masquerading as a romantic left a trail of bodies in his wake after the events of season 1, which had him stalking writer Candace Stone (Ambyr Childers) and killing anyone who got in his way. Fleeing New York City, Joe has change his identity to Will Bettelheim, a newcomer to LA who “has sworn off love. But love, like murder, has a way of tracking you down,” the Netflix synopsis for season 2 describes.

This time, Joe’s new obsession is a chef named Love played by The Haunting of Hill House alum Victoria Pedretti. But his past may come back to haunt him in the form of Candace, who has discovered his true nature and is on his tail.

You season 2 premieres on Netflix on December 26, 2019.