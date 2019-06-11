In a world in which no one had ever heard of The Beatles, it’s no surprise that Himesh Patel‘s Jack becomes a sensation. Apart from his ethically dubious practice of passing off The Beatles’ songs as his own in Danny Boyle’s upcoming film Yesterday, Patel has a smooth, honeyed voice that is the perfect vehicle to deliver The Beatle’s best songs. Universal has released a Yesterday lyric video for Patel’s rendition of “Something,” which proves that this kid really does have that special something.

Yesterday Lyric Video: “Something”

This lyric video isn’t much to look at — it’s in the title itself, there are just lyrics to a screen really. But it allows Patel’s vocals to take the spotlight while he sings “Something,” a rendition that is a bit more stripped back than the original version written by George Harrison. But this video gives a good taste of the movie, which follows Patel’s Jack Malik who wakes up one day to discover that The Beatles never existed.

Richard Curtis (Love Actually, About Time) writes the script, and Danny Boyle directs Yesterday. The film also stars Lily James, Kate McKinnon, and um, Ed Sheeran.

Here’s the synopsis:

Yesterday, everyone knew The Beatles. Today, only Jack remembers their songs. He’s about to become a very big deal. From Academy Award®-winning director Danny Boyle (Slumdog Millionaire,Trainspotting, 28 Days Later) and Richard Curtis, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter of Four Weddings and a Funeral, Love Actually and Notting Hill, comes a rock-n-roll comedy about music, dreams, friendship, and the long and winding road that leads to the love of your life. Jack Malik (Himesh Patel, BBC’s Eastenders) is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again). Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that The Beatles have never existed … and he finds himself with a very complicated problem, indeed. Performing songs by the greatest band in history to a world that has never heard them, and with a little help from his steel-hearted American agent, Debra (Emmy winner Kate McKinnon), Jack’s fame explodes. But as his star rises, he risks losing Ellie — the one person who always believed in him. With the door between his old life and his new closing, Jack will need to get back to where he once belonged and prove that all you need is love.

Yesterday opens on June 28, 2019.