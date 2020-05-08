Comcast is looking to generate some positive feelings from some of its customers by making 10,000 free TV shows and movies free to watch for Xfinity subscribers during Xfinity Watchathon Week, which this year takes place from May 11 through May 17. (That’s this coming week, since keeping track of time has become increasingly difficult during the pandemic.) For the first time ever, the company’s free offerings will include episodes of popular Hulu shows like the Elisabeth Moss-led The Handmaid’s Tale and the Reese Witherspoon/Kerry Washington drama Little Fires Everywhere. Get all the details about the upcoming week of programming below.

From next Monday through the following Sunday, Xfinity video and Internet-only customers will be able to take part in this Xfinity Watchathon through Xfinity platforms X1, Flex, and Xfinity Stream. For this year’s celebration, customers will be able to watch episodes of Hulu Originals like Castle Rock, Dollface, The Handmaid’s Tale, High Fidelity, Little Fires Everywhere, Ramy, and Shrill. EPIX’s Godfather of Harlem and Belgravia, Starz’s Outlander, Power, and Hightown, as well as Showtime’s Billions will also be available, but it’s unclear exactly what percentage of those shows will be offered. Just one or two episodes each? Entire seasons? The complete run of the series so far? We’ll have to wait and see.

X1 customers will also have access to an entire channel (channel one) which will broadcast curated content from Xfinity’s editors. Here’s a preview of what that content will look like:

“OMG Monday” featuring Reality TV series like Bravo’s Summer House, National Geographic’s Life Below Zero: Port Protection and Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under, and USA Network’s Temptation Island

“Wild, Wild Wednesday” highlighting action favorites like HBO’s Game of Thrones, NBC’s The Titan Games, SHOWTIME drama Ray Donovan and STARZ’s Power, American Gods and Black Sails

“Throwback Thursday” presenting classics now available through Peacock such as 30 Rock, Parks and Recreation, Saved by the Bell, Psych, Frasier, Cheers, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, King of Queens, Friday Night Lights, House, Parenthood, Heroes, Battlestar Galactica, and the iconic Law & Order brands as well as HBO’s The Sopranos, and STARZ’s Party Down, Spartacus, and The White Queen

Comcast mentions that content availability may vary across Xfinity platforms, but Flex and X1 subscribers also have early access to Peacock, NBCUniversal’s proprietary streaming service that will launch to the rest of the public on July 15, 2020. Happy viewing!