A24 has lined up its next horror movie. Director Ti West (The Sacrament) is set to direct a horror flick for the beloved indie studio simply titled X, which is set to star Mia Goth (Suspiria) and Scott Mescudi (Creepshow).

Mia Goth has an onscreen persona made for horror, and her resume shows as much, with roles in acclaimed films such as Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria, Claire Denis’ High Life, and Gore Verbinski’s A Cure for Wellness. Now she’s set to team up with another fresh horror filmmaker Ti West, who has directed such films The House of the Devil, The Innkeepers, The Sacrament. Deadline reports that West has set his next horror film at A24, which is titled X. West is writing and directing the new horror film.

Goth is set to lead the film with Scott Mescudi (AKA rapper Kid Cudi) are on board to star, while Jenna Ortega (The Babysitter 2, Scream 5) is also in negotiations to join the cast. While plot details are being kept under wraps, Deadline notes that X is “expected to bare similarities of West’s past films that put him on the map.”

This will be West’s first horror movie since The Sacrament in 2013, though the filmmaker has recently been hanging out in the TV horror realm, directing episodes of Scream, The Exorcist, Chambers, and Them: Covenant. West has also frequently acted in films, mostly in those directed by either himself or mumblecore king Joe Swanberg.

I have to admit I’m not too familiar with West’s work, but a new horror film from A24 is always a welcome prospect, especially from a genre filmmaker who may have not yet had their big mainstream breakthrough yet. The independent film studio has become the go-to place for unique, envelope-pushing horror films in addition to dramatic critical darlings that go on to dominate awards shows. Fans of A24 have come to expect a certain brand of horror from the studio as well, usually in the vein of high-concept horror or some truly weird and grotesque demonic horror. West seems to fall in the latter, having made the Midnighters and After Dark circuit at several film festivals like SXSW for his films.

Paired with a star like Goth, who has also starred in her share of A24 films like High Life, this partnership with A24 could wield an exciting new horror film from West.

A24 is co-producing X alongside BRON Studios.