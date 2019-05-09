I have some good news and bad news. The good news: next week is X-Men Day! The bad news: it’s not a federal holiday, so you all still have to go to work. Sorry. X-Men Day kicks-off the advance ticket sales for Dark Phoenix, which is likely to be the final installment in the X-Men film series as we know it. More on X-Men Day, plus a neat new poster, below.

Dig this nifty Dark Phoenix poster, which looks much better than most of the footage released for the film. The poster is here to announce X-Men Day, which is set for May 13. The event is described as “a celebration of the culmination of the X-Men saga, its global fanbase, all the beloved characters, its groundbreaking impact on popular culture and enduring audience appeal for nearly 20 years.”

Fan celebrations will happen all over the world online, including “the debut of exclusive X-Men content, special events, and unexpected surprises.” Advance tickets for Dark Phoenix will also go on sale, if that’s a thing you’re interested in.

What might these unexpected surprises be? I know at least one person reading this will assume it has something to do with the X-Men coming into the MCU, but I can assure you, that’s not it. Marvel will wait until long after Dark Phoenix has left theaters before they start making any announcements like that. For now, you’ll just have to enjoy the conclusion to the X-Men film franchise as we’ve come to know it – weird continuity errors and all. For more information, follow X-Men Movies (@XMenMovies) on social media.

Dark Phoenix, starring James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Sophie Turner, Tye Sheridan, Alexandra Shipp, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Evan Peters, and Jessica Chastain, opens everywhere on June 7.