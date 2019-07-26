It’s hard to believe there was a time when there wasn’t a Wu-Tang Clan. The legendary, influential hip-hop group has had an impact on culture and society that will stretch on into the future. But they had to start somewhere – and that’s where Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga comes in. The new series tracks the Wu-Tang origin story, starting with their very early days. Watch the Wu-Tang: An American Saga trailer below.

Wu-Tang An American Saga Trailer

I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Wu-Tang Clan ain’t nuttin’ ta fuck wit. But if you’ve ever wanted to see how the iconic hip-hop group got their start, you might want to check out Hulu’s series Wu-Tang: An American Saga. The series is set in early ’90s New York at the height of the crack cocaine epidemic, and “tracks the Clan’s formation, a vision of Bobby Diggs aka The RZA, who strives to unite a dozen young, black men that are torn between music and crime but eventually rise to become the unlikeliest of American success stories.”

Wu-Tang members The RZA and Method Man are serving as executive producers, while other members Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, Masta Killa, GZA, and the estate of Ol’ Dirty Bastard (who died in 2004) are listed as consulting producers.

The new show is inspired by the The Wu-Tang Manual, which focused on “the intricate web of personalities (and alter egos), warrior codes, numerological systems, and Eastern spiritual ethics that define the Wu-Tang dynasty.” And Tao of Wu, which tracked the RZA “from the moment he first heard the call of hip-hop to the death of his cousin and Clan- mate, Russell Jones, aka ODB.”

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Hulu and Imagine to explore the vast story of the Wuniverse,” said The RZA when Hulu first ordered the series. “Wu-Tang through our music has always strove to inspire as we entertain. This opportunity to continue the Wu – Saga in a 10-episode series will exponentially increase our inspirational style of entertainment. In the immortal words of ODB ‘Wu-Tang is for the Children.’”

Wu-Tang: An American Saga hits Hulu on September 4.