On the December 12, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to have part two of out writer’s room discussion to help determine the top 100 movies of the last decade.

Opening Banter: We have 34 movies locked it. 4 movies in discussion, and another 122 in consideration. Half of those movies will not make it to the final list.

In Our Feature Presentation: The 100 Best movies of the last decade.

LOCKED IN

Arrival (6) Inception (6) Social Network, The (6) Star Wars: The Last Jedi (6) Get Out (5) Gone Girl (5) Inside Out (5) Mad Max: Fury Road (5) Parasite (5) Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (5) Wolf of Wall Street, The (5) Blade Runner 2049 (4) Her (4) Scott Pilgrim vs the World (4) Sing Street (4) Guardians of the Galaxy (3) Under the Skin (3) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2) Call Me By Your Name (2) Before Midnight (3) Inside Llewyn Davis (3) Master, The (3) Irishman, The (3) Avengers: Endgame (2) Exit Through the Gift Shop (2) How to Train Your Dragon (2) What We Do in the Shadows (2) John Wick (3) Annihilation (3) Lincoln (2) Nightcrawler (2) Creed (3) Cabin in the Woods, The (3) Grand Budapest Hotel, The (2)

IN DISCUSSION

Whiplash (4)

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Fast Five

Phantom Thread (2)

NOMINEES

21 Jump Street (2)

50/50

About Time (2)

Anomalisa

Attack the Block

Avengers, The (2)

Avengers: Infinity war

Babadook, The

Being Elmo

Big Sick, The (2)

BlacKkKlansman

Blindspotting

Blue Ruin

Booksmart

Boyhood (3)

Bridesmaids (2)

Bridge of Spies

Brooklyn

Burning (2)

Can You Ever Forgive Me

Captain America: Civil War (2)

Carol (2)

Cloud Atlas (2)

Coco (2)

Columbus

Crimson Peak

Cure For Wellness, A

Dawn of the planet of the apes

Dope

Drive

Dunkirk (2)

Edge of Tomorrow (2)

Eighth Grade

Everybody Wants Some!!

Ex Machina (2)

Farewell, The

Favourite, The (2)

Final Girls, The

First Reformed (2)

Florida Project, The

Force Majeure

Frances Ha (2)

Frozen

Game Night

Gravity (3)

Green Room

Grey, The

Handmaiden, The

Hateful Eight, The (2)

Hereditary (2)

Holy Motors

Hugo (3)

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2)

I Saw the Devil

Ides of March, The

If Beale Street Could Talk

Ingrid goes west

Inherent Vice

Interstellar

Invitation, The

It Follows (2)

Jackie (2)

Jojo Rabbit

Kill List (2)

Kubo and the Two Strings

LEGO Movie, The (2)

La La Land (2)

Lady bird

Leave No Trace

Life animated

Like Crazy

Lobster, The

Logan (2)

Look of Silence, The

Looper

MacGruber

Mandy

Marriage story

Melancholia

Midsommar (2)

Minding the Gap

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2)

Moana (3)

Moneyball

Moonlight (2)

Moonrise Kingdom

Muppets, The

O.J.: Made in America

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2)

Paddington 2 (2)

Perks of Being a Wallflower, The

Personal Shopper

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2)

Post, The

Queen of Versailles, The

Raid: Redemption, The

Roma (2)

Searching

Selma

Shape of Water, The

Shoplifters

Silence

Skyfall

Sorry to Bother You

Steve Jobs (3)

Suspiria

Tale of Princess Kaguya, The

They Came Together

Thor: Ragnarok

Tim’s Vermeer

Toy Story 3 (2)

Tree of Life

Us (2)

Wild

Witch, The (3)

Wonder Woman

World’s End, The

Wreck-it Ralph

You Were Never Really Here (2)

Your Name

