Writer’s Room: The 100 Best Movies of the Last Decade, Part 2
Posted on Thursday, December 12th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 12, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, senior writer Ben Pearson and writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to have part two of out writer’s room discussion to help determine the top 100 movies of the last decade.
Opening Banter: We have 34 movies locked it. 4 movies in discussion, and another 122 in consideration. Half of those movies will not make it to the final list.
In Our Feature Presentation: The 100 Best movies of the last decade.
LOCKED IN
- Arrival (6)
- Inception (6)
- Social Network, The (6)
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi (6)
- Get Out (5)
- Gone Girl (5)
- Inside Out (5)
- Mad Max: Fury Road (5)
- Parasite (5)
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (5)
- Wolf of Wall Street, The (5)
- Blade Runner 2049 (4)
- Her (4)
- Scott Pilgrim vs the World (4)
- Sing Street (4)
- Guardians of the Galaxy (3)
- Under the Skin (3)
- Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2)
- Call Me By Your Name (2)
- Before Midnight (3)
- Inside Llewyn Davis (3)
- Master, The (3)
- Irishman, The (3)
- Avengers: Endgame (2)
- Exit Through the Gift Shop (2)
- How to Train Your Dragon (2)
- What We Do in the Shadows (2)
- John Wick (3)
- Annihilation (3)
- Lincoln (2)
- Nightcrawler (2)
- Creed (3)
- Cabin in the Woods, The (3)
- Grand Budapest Hotel, The (2)
IN DISCUSSION
Whiplash (4)
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Fast Five
Phantom Thread (2)
NOMINEES
21 Jump Street (2)
50/50
About Time (2)
Anomalisa
Attack the Block
Avengers, The (2)
Avengers: Infinity war
Babadook, The
Being Elmo
Big Sick, The (2)
BlacKkKlansman
Blindspotting
Blue Ruin
Booksmart
Boyhood (3)
Bridesmaids (2)
Bridge of Spies
Brooklyn
Burning (2)
Can You Ever Forgive Me
Captain America: Civil War (2)
Carol (2)
Cloud Atlas (2)
Coco (2)
Columbus
Crimson Peak
Cure For Wellness, A
Dawn of the planet of the apes
Dope
Drive
Dunkirk (2)
Edge of Tomorrow (2)
Eighth Grade
Everybody Wants Some!!
Ex Machina (2)
Farewell, The
Favourite, The (2)
Final Girls, The
First Reformed (2)
Florida Project, The
Force Majeure
Frances Ha (2)
Frozen
Game Night
Gravity (3)
Green Room
Grey, The
Handmaiden, The
Hateful Eight, The (2)
Hereditary (2)
Holy Motors
Hugo (3)
Hunt for the Wilderpeople (2)
I Saw the Devil
Ides of March, The
If Beale Street Could Talk
Ingrid goes west
Inherent Vice
Interstellar
Invitation, The
It Follows (2)
Jackie (2)
Jojo Rabbit
Kill List (2)
Kubo and the Two Strings
LEGO Movie, The (2)
La La Land (2)
Lady bird
Leave No Trace
Life animated
Like Crazy
Lobster, The
Logan (2)
Look of Silence, The
Looper
MacGruber
Mandy
Marriage story
Melancholia
Midsommar (2)
Minding the Gap
Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol
Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2)
Moana (3)
Moneyball
Moonlight (2)
Moonrise Kingdom
Muppets, The
O.J.: Made in America
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2)
Paddington 2 (2)
Perks of Being a Wallflower, The
Personal Shopper
Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping (2)
Post, The
Queen of Versailles, The
Raid: Redemption, The
Roma (2)
Searching
Selma
Shape of Water, The
Shoplifters
Silence
Skyfall
Sorry to Bother You
Steve Jobs (3)
Suspiria
Tale of Princess Kaguya, The
They Came Together
Thor: Ragnarok
Tim’s Vermeer
Toy Story 3 (2)
Tree of Life
Us (2)
Wild
Witch, The (3)
Wonder Woman
World’s End, The
Wreck-it Ralph
You Were Never Really Here (2)
Your Name
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.