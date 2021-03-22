The winners of the Writers Guild of America Awards for 2021 were announced over the weekend, and the line-up includes several titles that have become awards season mainstays at this point – we’re talking Promising Young Woman, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Crown, and everyone’s new favorite, Ted Lasso. Other winners include the quiz show Weakest Link, which is somehow still on the air, Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020, and Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit.

I guess I’ll continue to bang this drum all awards season, but does Borat Subsequent Moviefilm really deserve writing awards? I guess it does, because it keeps winning them! I just find that rather odd since so much of the film is improvised. But hey, good for the ten credited Borat writers who took home a WGA award for adapted screenplay over the weekend. Meanwhile, one of the biggest awards season winners continues to be Promising Young Woman, which has several Oscar nominations and took home the prize for original screenplay at the Writers Guild Awards 2021. Then there’s The Dissident, a documentary that’s been curiously absent from awards season even though it deserves more attention, which took home an award for documentary screenplay. And it’s worth noting that the now-defunct Quibi scored a win too, for #FREERAYSHAWN.

The full list of winners for the Writers Guild Awards 2021 is below.

Film Winners

Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman, Written by Emerald Fennell; Focus Features

Adapted Screenplay: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern, Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad, Based on Characters Created by Sacha Baron Cohen; Amazon Studios

Documentary Screenplay: The Dissident, Written by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel; Briarcliff Entertainment

Television and New Media Winners

Drama Series: The Crown, Written by Peter Morgan, Jonathan Wilson; Netflix

Comedy Series: Ted Lasso, Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+

New Series: Ted Lasso, Written by Jane Becker, Leann Bowen, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Bill Lawrence, Jamie Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Phoebe Walsh, Bill Wrubel; Apple TV+

Original Long Form: Mrs. America, Written by Tanya Barfield, Joshua Griffith, Sharon Hoffman, Boo Killebrew, Micah Schraft, April Shih, Dahvi Waller; FX Networks

Adapted Long Form: The Queen’s Gambit, Written by Scott Frank, Allan Scott, Based on the novel by Walter Tevis; Netflix

Original & Adapted Short Form New Media: #FREERAYSHAWN, Written by Marc Maurino; Quibi

Animation: “Xerox of a Xerox” (BoJack Horseman), Written by Nick Adams; Netflix

Episodic Drama: “Fire Pink” (Ozark) Written by Miki Johnson; Netflix

Episodic Comedy: “The Great” (The Great), Written by Tony McNamara; Hulu

Comedy/Variety Talk Series: Desus & Mero, Writers: Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker, Claire Friedman, Ziwe Fumudoh, Josh Gondelman, Robert Kornhauser, Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez, Heben Nigatu, Mike Pielocik, Julia Young; Showtime

Comedy/Variety Specials: Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020, Head Writers Ariel Dumas, Jay Katsir, Writers: Delmonte Bent, Michael Brumm, River Clegg, Aaron Cohen, Stephen T. Colbert, Nicole Conlan, Paul Dinello, Glenn Eichler, Django Gold, Gabe Gronli, Barry Julien, Michael Cruz Kayne, Eliana Kwartler, Matt Lappin, Felipe Torres Medina, Opus Moreschi, Asher Perlman, Tom Purcell, Kate Sidley, Brian Stack, John Thibodeaux, Steve Waltien; Showtime

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series: At Home with Amy Sedaris, Writers: Jeremy Beiler, Cole Escola, Peter Grosz, Amy Sedaris; truTV

Quiz and Audience Participation: Weakest Link, Head Writer: Ann Slichter, Writers: Chip Dornell, Paul Greenberg, Joyce Ikemi, Stuart Krasnow, Jon Macks, Mona Mira, Scott Saltzburg, Aaron Solomon, Chris Sturgeon, Grant Taylor; NBC

Daytime Drama: Days of Our Lives, Head Writer: Ron Carlivati, Writers: Lorraine Broderick, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Rick Draughon, David Kreizman, Rebecca McCarty, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock, Elizabeth Snyder; NBC

Children’s Episodic, Long Form and Specials: “The Sleepover,” Written by Sarah Rothschild.; Netflix

Documentary Script – Current Events: “Agents of Chaos, Part I,” Written by Alex Gibney & Michael J. Palmer; HBO Documentary Films

Documentary Script – Other Than Current Events: “Opioids, Inc” (Frontline), Written by Tom Jennings; PBS

News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report: “Anger in America” (World News Tonight with David Muir), Written by Dave Bloch, David Muir, Karen Mooney, David Schoetz; ABC News

News Script – Analysis, Feature, or Commentary: “Juneteenth: A Celebration of Overcoming,” Written by Dave Bloch; ABC News

Digital News: “The Store That Called the Cops on George Floyd,” Written by Aymann Ismail, Slate.com

Radio/Audio Winners

Radio/Audio News Script – Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report: “Changemakers: Leaders Who Made a Difference,” Written by Gail Lee; CBS News Radio

Radio/Audio News Script – Analysis, Feature, or Commentary: “Against Those Thugs: Delores Tucker and Bill Bennett,” Written by Joel Anderson, Christopher Johnson; Slate Podcasts

Promotional Winner

On-Air Promotion: “Get Out The Vote – Check Out Those Moves,” Written by Meghana Reddy and Angad Bhalla; Facebook, Instagram, YouTube