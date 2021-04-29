Jason Statham and Guy Ritchie are together again for Wrath of Man. But this doesn’t look like the scrappy British crime thrillers they used to make together. Instead, this looks a bit more…generic? But also very violent, so hey, that’s bound to appeal to someone. Statham plays a newly-hired cash truck security guard who seems to be extremely good at murdering people, much to the shock of his new co-workers. Watch the Wrath of Man red band trailer below.

Wrath of Man Trailer

When I was a young lad, Guy Ritchie movies like Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels seemed like the coolest goddamn things in the world. As I got older, I soured a bit on Ritchie, and a lot of his recent output has been lacking. I think his Sherlock Holmes movies are fine but forgettable; his King Arthur: Legend of the Sword was just plain dumb; people seem to love his The Man from U.N.C.L.E., but I was left cold; and the recent The Gentlemen had its moments, but also wasn’t much to write home about.

But the prospect of Ritchie reuniting with Jason Statham is enticing, and I have to admit, it’s fun to watch Statham in ultimate badass mode in this here trailer. In Wrath of Man, “A mysterious and wild-eyed new cash truck security guard (Jason Statham) surprises his coworkers during a heist in which he unexpectedly unleashes precision skills. The crew is left wondering who he is and where he came from. Soon, the marksman’s ultimate motive becomes clear as he takes dramatic and irrevocable steps to settle a score.”

In addition to Statham, the film features Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, Josh Hartnett, Laz Alonzo, Raúl Castillo, Deobia Oparei, with Eddie Marsan, and Scott Eastwood. And honestly, I’m much more excited about the presence of Josh Hartnett here than anything else. It’s time for Hartnett to have a comeback! He deserves it.

Wrath of Man is actually the first of two reunion films for Ritchie and Statham. Next they have the spy thriller Five Eyes, a movie I’m a little more excited about simply because it co-stars Aubrey Plaza, and in my humble opinion, Aubrey Plaza should be in all the things. As for Wrath of Man, Ritchie wrote the script with Ivan Atkinson & Marn Davies, based on the book Cash Truck by Nicolas Boukhrief.

Wrath of Man hits theaters on May 7.