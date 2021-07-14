(Welcome to Survey Says, a feature where we conduct a movie-related survey for a random group of people and explain why they’re completely right, completely wrong, or somewhere in-between.)

This is it, the 100% official, unquestionable and infallible answer to the ancient question: what is the worst DCEU movie? That’s right – there will be no disagreement here. These are solid facts backed up by science. And by science, I mean the website Survey Monkey. And if you can’t trust a monkey that runs its own surveys, who the hell can you trust?

By the Numbers

Before we go any further, I must stress that the results of this survey come from 613 respondents in the United States. So…you know, it’s not really that exact. On top of that, this survey is flawed because it completely omits Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and Shazam! At first I thought that this survey just must be old and outdated – but no. The Snyder Cut, AKA Zack Snyder’s Justice League, is on here, and so is Wonder Woman 1984, and both of those came out after Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, and Shazam! Meaning that when the Survey Monkey swung down from his tree with bananas on his breath to put this survey together, he really goofed up. Smooth move, Mr. Monkey. Go back into your tree and think about what you did.

Anyway, now that that’s out of the way, let’s take a look at the numbers, shall we? Here are the Worst DCEU Movies, according to this easy-to-ignore survey.

Batman v Superman 22.19%

Snyder Cut 21.37%

Justice League 14.68%

Wonder Woman 1984 13.70%

Aquaman 11.42%

Man of Steel 10.77%

Wonder Woman 5.87%

Do You Dare Disagree With the Mighty Survey Monkey?

I don’t really have any qualms with this list. I mean, I don’t agree with it, and it’s immediately flawed because it omits three movies, but hey, I’m not going to get all bent out of shape. If I were ranking such a list, I’d probably say that Suicide Squad (which, again, isn’t even part of this survey) should be at the top – and therefore classified as the “worst DCEU movie.” Because…c’mon, it’s awful.

Wonder Woman 1984 would be next, then Batman v Superman, then Justice League, then Man of Steel, followed by Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Shazam! and Birds of Prey (which also aren’t even on here, you stupid Survey Monkey) would be next, probably tied, followed by Wonder Woman, with Aquaman at the bottom – meaning Aquaman would be the best entry in the DCEU.

I know that’s a controversial claim for many, but I firmly believe Aquaman is the best DCEU movie. Why? Because it understands how to have fun. Aquaman is inventive, and strange, and funny, and features an octopus playing drums. If you can’t get behind that, well, I don’t know what to tell you, kids.