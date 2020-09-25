HBO and HBO Max have released new trailers that fall on the complete opposite sides of the stress spectrum. And based on their titles, it doesn’t take much to figure out which project falls on which side.

Check out The Perfect Weapon and A World of Calm trailers below, with one detailing the increase of international cyber crimes (including the Sony hack, with Seth Rogen reliving the wild scenario surrounding his 2014 movie The Interview), and the other providing a much-needed sense of serenity with A-list actors aiming to put you to sleep over peaceful nature footage.



The Perfect Weapon Trailer

Based on the book by New York Times writer David E. Sanger, The Perfect Weapon traces some of the most high-profile events of global cyber attacks in recent history. Here’s the official synopsis:

Directed by John Maggio, the film explores the rise of cyber conflict as a primary way in which nations now compete with and sabotage one another. Cheap, invisible and devastatingly effective, cyber weapons are the present and future of geopolitical conflict – a short-of-war pathway to exercising power. THE PERFECT WEAPON draws on interviews with top military, intelligence and political officials for a comprehensive view of a world of new vulnerabilities, particularly as fear mounts over how cyberattacks and influence operations may affect the 2020 U.S. election, vulnerable power grids, America’s nuclear weapons arsenal, and the global networks that are the backbone of private enterprise. The film also explores how the U.S. government is struggling to defend itself from cyberattacks while simultaneously stockpiling and using the world’s most powerful offensive cyber arsenal.

The Perfect Weapon debuts on HBO on October 16, 2020.

A World of Calm Trailer

After you’re done pulling your hair out about the likelihood of more election hacking in our future, maybe you’d like to enter A World of Calm, HBO Max’s new original series based on Calm’s popular Sleep Stories. Billed as “a totally new type of television experience that combines mesmeric imagery with narration by A-list stars,” this series features voice work from Mahershala Ali, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy, Keanu Reeves, and Kate Winslet. Each episode will take you to a different location, “from a noodle maker’s kitchen in Seattle, to the forests of Latvia, and beyond our solar system to the outer stretches of the universe.”

A World of Calm launches on HBO Max on October 1, 2020…but it might be smart to save a couple of these half-hour episodes to use as an antidote to The Perfect Weapon.