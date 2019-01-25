Patty Jenkins helped turn Wonder Woman into one of the most lucrative and critically acclaimed properties for Warner Bros., shepherding the studio’s DC Extended Universe into a new era. That earned her the highest paycheck for a female director in Hollywood, and name recognition that extends beyond even the Wonder Woman series.

And while we wait in eager anticipation for Jenkins to return to the Amazonian princess with Wonder Woman 1984, the director is already looking to the future with her plans for the third, and possibly Jenkins’ final, Wonder Woman film. Jenkins revealed that she has already started thinking about Wonder Woman 3, which could bring to an end her trilogy of movies.

In an interview with Vanity Fair for her new TNT limited series I Am the Night, starring Wonder Woman star Chris Pine, Jenkins revealed that she has already started sketching out plans for the third entry in Diana Prince’s big screen adventures:

“I have pretty clear plans for Wonder Woman 3. Whether I [direct] it or not, I see how her arc should end in my incarnation of Wonder Woman. I have great passion for that.”

We’re still more than a year out from the release of Wonder Woman 1984, but Jenkins appears to already have a plot for Wonder Woman 3 in mind. While Warner Bros. hasn’t yet greenlit a third film, it’s a pretty sure bet considering the mega-success of the first Wonder Woman, which earned the highest reviews for a DC Extended Universe film and raked in $820 million globally on a $150 million budget. While Jenkins’ involvement in Wonder Woman 3 is still a question mark even for her, the fact that she’s thinking about it suggests that the director will return for a third round.

Jenkins also suggests that Wonder Woman 3 will be her final Wonder Woman film, or at least for her “incarnation of Wonder Woman.” Gal Gadot‘s charming iteration of the character will probably have further adventures in future cross-over films, but I’ll be glad to see Jenkins end Diana’s solo arc on her own terms. It’s been reported that Jenkins intends the Wonder Woman solo films to be standalone adventures for Diana Prince and not traditional sequels. But even though the Wonder Woman films take place decades apart, we can see an emotional throughline with Diana’s character which will likely get a poignant end in Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 3.

Wonder Woman 1984, which stars Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal, now hits theaters on June 5, 2020.