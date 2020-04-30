Wonder Woman 1984 might take place in the ’80s, but Patty Jenkins is already looking to the future. Despite the release delay for the highly anticipated sequel to Jenkins’ 2017 hit Wonder Woman, Jenkins has a plan in place for two more Wonder Woman movies, including a spin-off focusing on the Amazonian warriors who raised Gal Gadot‘s superhero.

In an interview with Total Film magazine (via Games Radar), Wonder Woman 1984 director Patty Jenkins revealed that she has a story arc in mind for four Wonder Woman movies, including a spin-off based on the Amazonians, the warriors who reside in the mystical land of Themyscira:

“I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind. But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.”

A three-movie arc for the Wonder Woman series, with a spin-off about the fan-favorite Amazonian warriors, sounds like a solid story plan for Jenkins’ take on the superhero. While Jenkins has avoided calling Wonder Woman 1984 a direct sequel, it clearly picks up on Diana saving the world in secret while still mourning the death of the love of her life, Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), who inexplicably returns. Superhero franchises are most fondly remembered when they have a complete story in place, and that seems to be how Jenkins plans to tackle Wonder Woman.

But despite having a concept for a spin-off, Jenkins hopes to avoid helming the spin-off. “I’m not going to direct it, hopefully,” Jenkins said. “I’m going to try really hard not to. It’s not going to be easy. But [WW84 co-writer and former DC Entertainment President and Chief Creative Officer] Geoff Johns and I came up with the story, and we sold the pitch, and we’re going to get it going. I’ll produce it, for sure.”

Directed by Patty Jenkins and written by Jenkins, Geoff Johns, and David Callaham, Wonder Woman 1984 is the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, which became a record-breaking box office hit and critical success. Wonder Woman 1984 also stars Chris Pine returning as Steve Trevor, as well as newcomers Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal as the film’s villains.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on August 14, 2020.