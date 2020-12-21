Wonder Woman 1984 is arriving on HBO Max on Christmas Day, but at what time? Will it drop exactly at midnight as Christmas Eve turns into Christmas Day? No, it won’t. So if you were planning on staying up late to watch it, you better just go to bed – or else Santa might skip your house. He’s a stickler for that sort of thing. Then, on Christmas Day, you can check the film out early morning if you’re on the West Coast and in the afternoon if you’re on the East Coast.

HBO Max has confirmed the exact time you’ll be able to start streaming Wonder Woman 1984: 9:00 A.M. PST, 12:00 P.M. EST on December 25. The highly-anticipated sequel will also be opening in theaters on December 25, but with the coronavirus still a very real problem, Warner Bros. made the unprecedented decision to drop the film on HBO Max as well. This in turn lead to Warner Bros. deciding to release its upcoming 2021 theatrical slate directly to HBO Max as well – a decision that’s angered more than a few people in the business.

The Wonder Woman 1984 HBO Max release comes on the heels of the news that WarnerMedia and Roku finally buried the hatchet, with the streaming service now available on Roku devices. It’s also on Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation5, Xfinity X1, and Xfinity Flex, and across all major platform partners in the U.S.

Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, and Connie Nielsen, Wonder Woman 1984 finds Diana Prince living “quietly among mortals in the vibrant, sleek 1980s – an era of excess driven by the pursuit of having it all. Though she’s come into her full powers, she maintains a low profile by curating ancient artifacts, and only performing heroic acts incognito. But soon, Diana will have to muster all of her strength, wisdom and courage as she finds herself squaring off against Maxwell Lord and the Cheetah, a villainess who possesses superhuman strength and agility.”

