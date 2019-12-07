Tomorrow brings the first full trailer for the anticipated DC Comics sequel Wonder Woman 1984. The trailer will be debuting at CCXP down in Brazil and will arrive online shortly thereafter. In the meantime, we’ve got a little bit of Wonder Woman 1984 footage that shows Gal Gadot back in action for the sequel that puts her in the middle of the 1980s. Plus, we get to see a little bit of Pedro Pascal as villain Maxwell Lord. Check it out below and get hyped!

Wonder Woman 1984 Footage Teaser

The first teaser is out! Stay tuned for the full trailer tomorrow!! Here we go…!!! ??????? #WW84 @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/Vax4Yde72D — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) December 7, 2019

There’s some stylish lassoing going on in this footage, and maybe what appears to be her swinging on lighting. Plus, the colors are popping much more than they did in the first Wonder Woman movie. But the best part is that moment of Diana popping a bullet out of a gun and hitting it with her bracelet towards an unseen threat. That’s just awesome superhero stuff.

The end of the trailer features some electronic 1980s style pop music, and we’re hoping that thee vibe of the full trailer feels like that when it arrives tomorrow afternoon at 3:30pm ET. We’ll have it posted as soon as it’s available online.

Here’s the synopsis for Wonder Woman 1984:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. As previously announced, the film also stars Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. Chris Pine also returns as Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020.