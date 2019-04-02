Wonder Woman 1984 was originally going to be out this fall, but the film got pushed back all the way to the middle of summer in 2020. That didn’t stop Warner Bros. Pictures from showing off a bit of new footage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas this week. /Film’s own Peter Sciretta and Ben Pearson were on hand to give us a quick Wonder Woman 1984 footage reaction and description, so if you’re hungry for details on the next adventure for Diana Prince, keep reading.

In a quick sizzle reel of footage that had shots from the movie and glimpses behind the scenes, director Patty Jenkins said that Diana is now at the full capability of her powers. She’s no longer figuring them out or getting a grasp on what she can do. This is the full-fledged Wonder Woman in Washington DC in 1984. Don’t be surprised if we eventually see a Wonder Woman 1984 movie poster with the Washington Monument or something on it, so you know where the movie takes place.

Wonder Woman shows off her power by throwing a security guard through a hallway that appeared to be the White House. Why exactly she would be fighting in the house of the President of the United States of America is beyond us (unless it was set in modern times), but perhaps there’s some kind of threat she’s trying to dispatch with. This could easily be another official building in the capitol since a lot of the interiors look very similar.

Wonder Woman 1984 is meant to be its own standalone movie, not a sequel, even though Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) is inexplicably somehow back for this movie. A shot shows Steve and Diana walking in front of the Washington Monument.

But the real money shot came when they flashed sequences of footage that was also previously shown at San Diego Comic-Con. There was a quick fight sequence inside your standard 1980s shopping mall, complete with some incredible lasso action by Gal Gadot, and a badass shot of Diana sprinting as only a superhero can through a busy city street, assisted by wires since visual effects aren’t completed yet. Even so, you still get the right idea of Diana looking like a real superhero.

As we’ve discussed before, the aesthetic of this movie is unlike the more muted colors of the original Wonder Woman. The influence of Zack Snyder’s usual visual style has been abandoned for a more vibrant color palette, one worthy of the 1980s. Peter and Ben were certainly very pleased by what they saw, especially from the action on display. But the ’80s weren’t all bright, colorful, and fun. Surely Pedro Pascal‘s character will show us the darker side of that decade.

Originally, Warner Bros. thought they needed a bit tentpole at the end of 2019 to help out their overall box office receipts, but producer Charles Roven said the studio changed their minds for whatever reason, so they let the summer date that everyone preferred end up being the real release date.

Here’s the synopsis to Wonder Woman 1984:

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing an all-new foe: The Cheetah. As previously announced, the film also stars Kristen Wiig in the role of the Super-Villain The Cheetah, as well as Pedro Pascal. Chris Pine also returns as Steve Trevor.

Wonder Woman 1984 hits theaters on June 5, 2020.