HBO Max has been missing several key features since it launched earlier this year, but chief among them has been the ability to showcase titles in 4K. Thankfully, that’s about to change – just in time for the streaming platform’s highest-profile release yet.

Today, director Patty Jenkins revealed on Twitter that her highly anticipated superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984 will be the first title on HBO Max that will be available to stream in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

HBO Max knows that all eyes are on the service after WarnerMedia made the big announcement that Wonder Woman 1984 will be simultaneously debuting in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day. So under that added attention and with what is sure to be an influx of new subscribers, the streaming platform is finally stepping up to the plate and offering some features that rival streamers have already been offering for a long, long time.

Excited to announce that #WW84 will be the first film on HBO Max available in 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, Dolby Vision AND Dolby Atmos! Can’t wait. IN THEATERS on Dec. 25th and exclusively streaming in the US on @hbomax. PLEASE find the biggest and highest quality screen you can!! pic.twitter.com/wNREvcTUjB — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) December 1, 2020

In a follow-up press release, HBO Max pointed out that this “premium viewing experience will be available on supported devices including Apple TV 4K, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, Amazon Fire TV Cube and 4K Fire TV Edition smart TVs, Chromecast Ultra, AT&T TV and supported Android TV devices.” Of course, there’s no mention yet of Roku, which the company is still trying to forge a deal with. The stubborn delay in hammering out terms of that negotiation has left Roku customers out to dry, but industry rumblings suggest that a deal will be worked out by the time Wonder Woman 1984 makes its grand debut on the service.

As for other 4K content on HBO Max, the press release promised that the streamer “will expand these capabilities to further films and TV series, as well as adding support for additional devices, throughout 2021.” About damn time.

HBO Max is one of my favorite streaming services (yep, there are so many that I have to have favorites now), but the lack of 4K has been nothing short of an embarrassment. Fingers crossed that the people working on incorporating that tech are able to move quickly and get that capability expanded to applicable titles throughout its entire library in early 2021. Pretty soon this pandemic is going to be over, and I have a feeling that viewing numbers are going to go down across the board (at least for a little while), so it’d be nice to be able to stream more of this content in the best way possible.

Wonder Woman 1984 arrives on December 25, 2020.