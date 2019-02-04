The closest thing we’ll get to real-life magic is going to a theme park, so when you’ve got an actually magic theme park, all bets are off. The latest Wonder Park trailer reveals more about the magical park at the center of the film, which has seemingly sprung from the imagination of a young girl named June (voiced by Brianna Denski). And with rides like the Fantastic Fish Carousel and Zero G Land, you’ll wish this was a real theme park.

Wonder Park Trailer

The third Wonder Park trailer decides to take it old-school, with Poison’s “Nothin’ But A Good Time” playing over the trailer while a classic movie trailer narrator asks “What if the park you always imagined…came to life?” It also decides to forego any mention of June’s mother’s death and lean into the silly theme park shenanigans, including June’s encounters with rides like the Skyflinger, Fantastic Fish Carousel, and Zero-G-Land, and her battle with the Chimpan-zombies attempting to overrun the park.

The film also features the voices of Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30), Matthew Broderick(The Lion King), John Oliver (Last Week Tonight), Mila Kunis (Forgetting Sarah Marshall), Kenan Thompson(Saturday Night Live), Ken Jeong (The Hangover), Norbert Leo Butz (Dan in Real Life), and Ken Hudson Campbell as a narcoleptic bear named Boomer.

There is still no credited director for this film after original director Dylan Brown was removed from the production following allegations of “inappropriate and unwanted conduct.” But Wonder Parks seems to be taking a pretty smooth ride to theaters next month.

Here is the official synopsis for Wonder Park:

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Wonder Park flies into theaters on March 15, 2019.