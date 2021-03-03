Amazon Prime Video already has John Krasinski as Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and now they’re ready for a new Clancy hero – Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly in Without Remorse. Based on Clancy’s book of the same name, Without Remorse is a film that finds Jordan playing a U.S. Navy SEAL who uncovers an international conspiracy while out for revenge for the murder of his pregnant wife. Watch the Without Remorse trailer below.

Without Remorse Trailer

In Without Remorse, “an elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife.” That elite Navy SEAL is Sr. Chief John Kelly (Michael B. Jordan), and “a squad of Russian soldiers kills his family in retaliation for his role in a top-secret op.” Following the murder, Kelly “pursues the assassins at all costs. Joining forces with a fellow SEAL (Jodie Turner-Smith) and a shadowy CIA agent (Jamie Bell), Kelly’s mission unwittingly exposes a covert plot that threatens to engulf the U.S. and Russia in an all-out war. Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, Kelly must fight his enemies without remorse if he hopes to avert disaster and reveal the powerful figures behind the conspiracy.”

Directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) and written by Taylor Sheridan and Will Staples, Without Remorse is the latest attempt by Amazon to bring the world of Tom Clancy to the screen. They also have Jack Ryan, a not-great show that clearly has found an audience. Clancy’s books were airport reads that reveled in gung-ho militaristic might, and Hollywood has tried for years to turn them into tentpole movies with mixed results. The Hunt For Red October and Patriot Games are probably the two most successful attempts, but there are plenty of others – like The Sum of All Fears and Jack Ryan starring Chris Pine.

Without Remorse deserves credit for trying something else instead of yet another story about Jack Ryan. And I’m sure it’ll benefit from the presence of Michael B. Jordan, who is a charismatic actor who deserves success. At one point, Without Remorse was supposed to go to theaters courtesy of Paramount Pictures. The COVID-19 pandemic changed that, and Amazon scooped up the rights. There were initially plans for Without Remorse to be the first in a two-part series, with Jordan playing Kelly again in a follow-up film, Rainbow Six. It’s unclear if that’s still happening at this point. Maybe Amazon will want to go ahead with Rainbow Six if Without Remorse generates enough buzz.

Without Remorse hits Amazon Prime Video on April 30, 2021.