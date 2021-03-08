Thanks to the imagination of Christopher Robin, the picturesque Hundred Acre Wood was always bustling with the activity of the silly old bear named Winnie the Pooh and all of his animal friends. Now you can let your imagination bring them to life in your home thanks to a new LEGO set.

The Winnie the Pooh LEGO set arrives this spring as another officially approved custom creation from the LEGO Ideas community. Created by master builder Ben Alder, the Winnie the Pooh LEGO set brings the honey-loving bear’s quaint house that lies beneath a large oak tree. It comes with all sorts of buildable accessories, and Pooh’s best friends come along with him.

Winnie the Pooh LEGO Set

Today, LEGO is inviting Winnie the Pooh fans to embrace nostalgia and return to the picturesque Hundred Acre Wood with its new LEGO Ideas Winnie the Pooh set – based on original designs by LEGO builder and superfan Ben Alder. Beneath a large oak tree, complete with beehives and bees, Pooh’s house takes centre stage. The house can be opened up to unveil a whole host of furniture and unique items, such as the “Pooh-coo” Clock, box of “Pooh sticks”, Tigger’s locket, and of course, plenty of honey pots – both full and empty!

The new set also includes five totally new minifigure characters molds, each with their own accessories. Pooh has his red balloon to collect honey from the bees in the branches above, Piglet is wrapped up in his scarf, and Tigger has just moved to the woods with his sack on a stick. Meanwhile, Rabbit has carrots ready for snacking, and Eeyore comes complete with his tail and a removable ribbon. You just know how thrilled he would be to hear this.

Other fun features include a campfire and log for Pooh to ponder on the things that he discovers, his front door complete with “Mr. Sanders” sign above it, his adorable blue bell to ring the front door, and finally, a signpost to the Hundred Acre Wood to make sure Pooh finds his way home.

Discussing the design, Ben Alder said, “I love Winnie the Pooh and remember my parents reading it to me as a child. I now read the same Winnie the Pooh stories to my children, so it is certainly something dear to my heart. I decided to make the set so that my children could bring to life our bedtime stories but never quite expected the positive reaction it has received.”

If you want to get the Winnie the Pooh LEGO set, it will be available for $99.99 at LEGO Stores and LEGO.com starting on March 18 for LEGO VIP members. After that, it will be available to the general public starting on April 1.