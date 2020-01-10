The doors have opened for a Willow sequel series on Disney+. After Ron Howard teased that Solo writer Jonathan Kasdan was in discussions with Disney+ to revive the director’s 1988 epic fantasy film in the form of a TV series, Kasdan has fed nostalgia-hungry fans another cryptic morsel to keep up the hype. But while Kasdan has seemingly started work on a Willow sequel series, original film star Warwick Davis cautions that nothing is totally official yet.

It all started earlier this week with a tweet from Kasdan featuring an image of the titular character in Willow, along with the words: “The office is open.”

The office is open. pic.twitter.com/wty5ENi3He — Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) January 6, 2020

Kasdan is slyly hinting that pre-production has begun on the Willow TV series at Disney+, with a writer’s room supposedly open to begin work on the long-awaited sequel. But while star Warwick Davis is just as excited as fans at the prospect of returning to the world of Andowyne, he cautions that the project is still in its early days. And after the unexpected halting of recent Disney+ projects, anything could happen.

“At this stage … the excitement of the fans and the internet, and what have you, has been overwhelming and has actually got a little bit ahead of the reality of things at this stage, which is very flattering,” Davis told ComingSoon.Net. “But all the right people are kind of aligned – it’s like the stars have aligned in the heavens for Willow.”

But if this series does get launched, what can we expect? Howard had confirmed that this series will be “a continuation,” likely taking place 30 years after the events of the original 1988 film. In Willow, Davis starred as the title character who must protect Elora Danan, an infant who is prophesied to bring about the end of the evil sorceress Queen Bavmorda. With the help of a mercenary Madmartigan (Val Kilmer) and warrior Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), Willow embarks on a quest to take the child to safety. Davis said he would “certainly relish the opportunity to play a character that I really enjoyed playing the first time around.”

“I’m a bit older and a bit wiser as an actor now, and the character would also be a bit older and wiser and I think there’s really an interesting story there,” Davis added. “What has happened between the time we saw him in ‘Willow’ and now? Has he mastered the art of sorcery? What has happened there?”

We’ll have to wait and see as more details potentially come from Kasdan. But at least Willow is one more potential title that we can look forward to on Disney+.