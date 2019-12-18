Warner Bros. has dropped the anvil on its Wile E. Coyote movie director. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows director Dave Green gets the pleasure of helming Warner Bros.’ Coyote vs. Acme, the live-action animation hybrid produced by LEGO Batman Movie director Chris McKay.

Grab onto your pianos and anvils: the Wile E. Coyote movie has its director, according to Variety. The long-embattled animated coyote who is constantly foiled in his attempts to have a decent meal is going to star in a live-action animation hybrid film directed by Dave Green. Green is no stranger to bringing beloved cartoons to the big screen, having recently helmed the 2016 feature film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, which was released by Paramount and earned over $245 million worldwide. He will direct Coyote vs. Acme, which is still seeking a writer.

Per Variety, Coyote vs. Acme will follow the infamous Looney Tunes character “whose objective is obliterating his nemesis Road Runner.” The Acme in the title refers to the fictional company that supplies Coyote with his weapons, all of which come back to bite him in the butt — often literally, if he’s not being squashed flat or exploded.

No plot details about Coyote vs. Acme are known yet, but /Film’s Chris Evangelista pointed out that writer Ian Frazier has a collection of humorous essays titled Coyote V. Acme, which follows “an attorney representing Wile E. Coyote in a product liability suit against the Acme company, supplier of unpredictable rocket sleds and faulty spring-powered shoes.” Considering the legal nature of the title, could Coyote vs. Acme be an elaborate legal drama? It’s too soon to know yet, and Green’s two-film resume doesn’t give us much of an idea of what is specialty is. Green is a protege of Sam Raimi and is mostly known for his music video and short film direction.