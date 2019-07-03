Summer blockbuster season get a big jolt this week with the arrival of Spider-Man: Far From Home. But over at Honest Trailers, they’re celebrating blockbusters the only way they know how: by making fun of them.

Coincidentally enough, as Spider-Man returns to the box office for his second solo film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we take a look back at another Independence Day blockbuster involving a big screen spider. Except this movie is much hornier, lazier, and it even has its own catchy rap song. Yes, we’re talking about the Wild Wild West Honest Trailer, and boy, it’s a doozy.

Wild Wild West Honest Trailer

Thanks to Back to the Future Part III, the unfortunate 1999 release of Wild Wild West isn’t even the best sci-fi western comedy to have a kooky inventor with a train as a home base. Nor is it the best movie where Kevin Kline plays the president and a man impersonating the president. Really, there’s nothing redeeming about this movie at all.

It’s a shame to think that Will Smith turned down The Matrix for this. But then again, thanks to that misstep, we got to see the resurgence of Keanu Reeves as an action star. And if Will Smith had starred in The Matrix, we might never have gotten the John Wick franchise, and then we’d be living in an even darker timeline than we already are (and that’s saying something). So we must be thankful for Wild Wild West, especially the cross-promotion with Burger King: